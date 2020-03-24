Jenelle Evans: I Apologized to David Eason & Begged Him to Take Me Back!

As we reported earlier this week, Jenelle Evans and David Eason are officially back together.

Actually, David and Jenelle never separated in the first place, and their fake break up was nothing more than a clumsy charade designed to help Jenelle win back her job with MTV.

It didn't work, and the Easons made a mockery of a system that's designed to protect actual abuse victims when Jenelle filed for a restraining order in order to legitimize her BS.

She quickly dropped that restraining order and moved back in with David, just weeks after telling a judge she feared for her children's lives.

On Sunday, Jenelle posted a YouTube video in which she answered questions sent in by fans.

It was the first time that she publicly admitted she's not planning on leaving David (she still won't admit that she never was planning on leaving David).

Amazingly, in the clip, Evans claimed that the reconciliation was her idea and said she implored David to give her a second chance.

“When I was in TN, I’m not gonna lie, I contacted David first and I told him, I said I’m sorry," she told the camera.

"He contacted me back and said ‘for what?’ and I think we just ended things abruptly and I think we need to try and work things out for our family. And he said ‘ok.”

Yes, Jenelle claims that after successfully escaping to another state and tearfully begging a judge for a restraining order for the safety of her children, she called David and apologized!

“I told him things have got to change. We cannot be so unhappy," Evans continued.

"We have to start communicating with each other about our problems and we have to sort it out. We can’t let the same thing keep happening.”

Sounds like she issued a lot of ultimatums for someone begging for mercy from her ex.

Almost like these two are having a hard time getting their stories straight.

It's only later in the video that Jenelle revealed the real reason she and David didn't keep the ruse up longer:

“I cannot afford rent and a mortgage,” she said.

“I have to choose one or the other and I have a house here that I own. I don’t own the apartment in Tennessee, so I decided to move back.”

Evans goes on to explain that her current living arrangement is so cheap she just can't justify protecting her children from an abusive monster.

“Now, I’ve been here [on The Land] for two months,” she said.

“There’s no point in going back to Tennessee, unless something changes like selling this house. As of right now, I’m not planning on selling this house.”

We would think ensuring that the guy who murdered your dog is no longer able to traumatize your children would be sufficient reason on its own.

“We decided to come back here and things are going pretty smooth,” Evans added.

“A lot of things have changed,” Jenelle said.

“Me and him have decided to just try to remain positive, no matter what, and if we have an issue, we really need to talk it out.”

Remaining positive, eh?

We're sure the young kids who were recently dragged across state lines so that their mother could protect them from the gun-toting monster who threatened their lives are fully comforted by the knowledge that things will be much more positive going forward.

We'll keep you updated on any new developments from The Land -- although to be honest, we're dreading what the months ahead hold in store for the Eason family.