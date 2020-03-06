Jenelle Evans: Did She Accidentally Confess to Staging a Robbery at Her Home?

Say what you will about Jenelle Evans, the woman has an unparalleled talent for messing up her life in new and unexpected ways.

Just when you think she's screwed herself in every conceivable fashion, Jenelle comes out with something fresh and innovative that a lesser f--k up never would have thought of.

As you're probably aware, Jenelle is back together with David Eason these days.

The couple is still lying about this fact, and they'll probably continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

The problem is, Jenelle and David are both very, very bad at lying.

And so, we're in for several months of laughing and cringing in equal measure as these two attempt to figure out a way to remain relevant and avcid getting real jobs.

Should be fun!

Anyway, you may recall that Eason claimed he was robbed back in November.

“When I arrived home on November 27th from Nashville Tennessee I immediately knew my house had been broken into. I changed the locks before I left,” he told Champion Daily at the time.

“So whoever broke in had to break in the back door which apparently they had previous experience with,” Eason added.

“I hope they enjoy my boat, my tools, my work trailer, my hunting and fishing equipment. Apparently they needed it more than me.”

Fans immediately suspected that Jenelle was involved, and it seems they weren't alone.

David and Jenelle were "separated" at the time, and while Eason didn't name her in his police report, he did accuse his estranged wife on social media.

The accusation surprised absolutely no one, as whoever robbed the place was clearly very well-acquainted with the property, and it all went down around this time that Jenelle was constantly griping about David living on her land for free.

Anyway, as expected, Evans started hanging out on The Land again just a few weeks later.

These days, she's abandoned her Tennessee apartment, and she and David are once again living as man and wife.

And now, she wants her accomplices to give back the stuff they helped her steal.

"HEY KATRINA AND SHAWN … CAN I PLEASE HAVE MY BELONGINGS BACK THAT TOU [sic] TOOK FROM ME?" Jenelle posted on Facebook this week.

"I REALLY NEED MY ATVS, BOAT, GUNS, JEWELRY, AND OTHER THINGS ASAP. I HAVE BEEN TRYING TO CONTACT YOU FOR A MONTH NOW."

The message appears to be addressed to Jenelle's friend Katrina Beaumont and her husband, Shawn.

You may remember Katrina from her appearances on Jenelle's final season of Teen Mom 2, when David had already been fired and no one else would shoot scenes with her.

As Starcasm points out, back on November 29 -- just two days after the robbery on The Land -- Katrina posted about surprising her kids with a whole bunch of expensive new toys.

"Surprise Day 2019, we surprised all the kids with their own four wheelers and kayaks ￼￼for our lake on Saturday we have Hidden all the presents￼￼ on all the trails and all over the 38 acres for them to find on their four wheelers," she wrote, along with a gallery of images documenting the occasion.

"They (my nephews too ) had a Blast and were truly surprised #family #surpriseday2019 #happykids #weloveournewhouse," Beaumont added.

So ... did Jenelle just admit to staging a robbery with the help of her friends?

And did she really call Katrina out publicly, essentially daring the woman to come forward with her side of the story.

Like we said, Jenelle and David are horrible at lying, and we knew they would self-destruct eventually.'

We just had no idea it would happen this quickly.