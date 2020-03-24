Jenelle Evans Claps Back at Critics: I Am NOT Unemployed! I'm Making Bank!

These days, millions of Americans are stuck at home with no idea of how they'll cover their monthly expenses or where their next paycheck is coming from.

Of course, that's nothing new for Jenelle Evans -- she's been living this way for the past year!

Yes, believe it or not, it's been almost 12 months since Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2.

And in that time not much has changed for Ms. Evans.

She's "back together" with David Eason following a fake breakup that fooled absolutely no one.

She's still living on The Land, still spewing nonsense on social media, and still offering daily masterclasses in irresponsible parenting.

In fact, as far as we can tell, only two major changes have taken place in Jenelle's life in the past 12 months:

She's no longer on TV, and she's no longer rich.

You might think that in all that time either Jenelle or David would have come to terms with the fact that they'll eventually need to get a real job.

But clearly, these two are still planning to get rich in the world of media, despite the fact that that is very clearly never gonna happen.

Currently, the Easons are doing everything they can to avoid getting real jobs.

It might be sad, if it weren't so damn funny.

Now that Jenelle's cosmetics line has officially gone bust, she's working on re-launching her clothing line.

Yes, apparently, Jenelle had a clothing line at one point. Who knew?

As is customary with Jenelle, she announced the launch on her Instagram with no date for the release and no specifics of any kind.

Fortunately, Evans is officially an ex-reality star these days, and as her star continues to fade, her BS business ventures are increasingly being bombarded with the scorn and derision they deserve.

When Jenelle took to Twitter to boast that she's following social-distancing guidelines (we'll give her credit for that; we assumed she would be a COVID-denier), one follower pointed out that it's not terribly challenging for her to do so.

"It’s easy for y’all to socially distance," the user tweeted.

"No one wants to be involved in your drama and you are both unemployed. Some of us have to actually work."

That's a mic-drop caliber burn that basically left Jenelle with no choice but to respond.

"No drama over here," Evans tweeted.

"And I think you meant self-employed," she added, with a string of smiley face emojis.

Folks, we're gonna encourage you to remember this moment.

Sometime in the very near future, Jenelle will turn to her fans with a tale of financial woe and a link to her GoFundMe page.

When that day comes, and she and David are begging for a handout, you just encourage her to buck up and remind her that she's not unemployed ... she's self-employed.