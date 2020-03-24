Jenelle Evans Claps Back at Critics: I Am NOT Unemployed! I'm Making Bank!

by at .

These days, millions of Americans are stuck at home with no idea of how they'll cover their monthly expenses or where their next paycheck is coming from.

Of course, that's nothing new for Jenelle Evans -- she's been living this way for the past year!

Jenelle Evans on Her Birthday

Yes, believe it or not, it's been almost 12 months since Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2.

And in that time not much has changed for Ms. Evans.

She's "back together" with David Eason following a fake breakup that fooled absolutely no one.

She's still living on The Land, still spewing nonsense on social media, and still offering daily masterclasses in irresponsible parenting.

Jenelle Evans Frowns

In fact, as far as we can tell, only two major changes have taken place in Jenelle's life in the past 12 months:

She's no longer on TV, and she's no longer rich.

You might think that in all that time either Jenelle or David would have come to terms with the fact that they'll eventually need to get a real job.

But clearly, these two are still planning to get rich in the world of media, despite the fact that that is very clearly never gonna happen.

Jenelle in the Snow

Currently, the Easons are doing everything they can to avoid getting real jobs.

It might be sad, if it weren't so damn funny.

Now that Jenelle's cosmetics line has officially gone bust, she's working on re-launching her clothing line.

Yes, apparently, Jenelle had a clothing line at one point. Who knew?

Jenelle Clothes

As is customary with Jenelle, she announced the launch on her Instagram with no date for the release and no specifics of any kind.

Fortunately, Evans is officially an ex-reality star these days, and as her star continues to fade, her BS business ventures are increasingly being bombarded with the scorn and derision they deserve.

When Jenelle took to Twitter to boast that she's following social-distancing guidelines (we'll give her credit for that; we assumed she would be a COVID-denier), one follower pointed out that it's not terribly challenging for her to do so.

Jenelle in Nashville

"It’s easy for y’all to socially distance," the user tweeted.

"No one wants to be involved in your drama and you are both unemployed. Some of us have to actually work."

That's a mic-drop caliber burn that basically left Jenelle with no choice but to respond.

"No drama over here," Evans tweeted.

Jenelle Evans and All Kids

"And I think you meant self-employed," she added, with a string of smiley face emojis.

Folks, we're gonna encourage you to remember this moment.

Sometime in the very near future, Jenelle will turn to her fans with a tale of financial woe and a link to her GoFundMe page.

When that day comes, and she and David are begging for a handout, you just encourage her to buck up and remind her that she's not unemployed ... she's self-employed.

Jenelle Evans: If You Fire Me, You HAVE to Fire Amber Portwood, Too!
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Jenelle Evans Biography

Jenelle Picture
Jenelle Evans starred on 16 and Pregnant and now Teen Mom 2 on MTV. She is the mother of a 16-month-old, Jace, and has a troubled... More »
Full Name
Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans Photos

Jenelle Evans Frowns
Kaiser and Ensley with New Dog
Jenelle in the Snow
Jenelle in Nashville
Jenelle Evans and All Kids
Jenelle With Jace on Snapchat

Jenelle Evans Videos

Jenelle Evans: I'm Back with David and Life is Good, Y'all!
Jenelle Evans: I'm Back with David and Life is Good, Y'all!
Dave Eason Taunts, Harasses Poor Kaiser: Stop Touching Me!
Dave Eason Taunts, Harasses Poor Kaiser: Stop Touching Me!
David Eason Beat Jenelle Evans, Broke Her Collarbone, Vlogger Confirms
David Eason Beat Jenelle Evans, Broke Her Collarbone, Vlogger Confirms