James Lipton Dies; Inside the Actors Studio Host Was 93

Even if you never watched an episode of the show that made him famous, you almost certainly knew the name, face, and distinctive voice of James Lipton.

For 22 seasons, Lipton hosted the acclaimed Bravo series Inside the Actors Studio.

The biggest names in Hollywood sat down with Lipton for in-depth conversations about their craft followed by a Q & A session from an audience of students that included such future luminaries as Bradley Cooper.

Today, the acting world is mourning the loss of Lipton who passed away Monday morning following a battle with bladder cancer.

He was 93 years old.

Lipton passed away peacefully at his home in New York City.

News of his death was confirmed this afternoon by his wife, Kedakai Turner.

A partial list of the stars Lipton interviewed over the years includes such legends as Robert Duvall, Ron Howard, Anthony Hopkins, Jim Carrey, Al Pacino, Eddie Murphy, Faye Dunaway, Morgan Freeman, Betty White, Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck, and Jeff Bridges.

In addition to his work with the Actors Studio, Lipton gained fame as the head writer for several long-running TV series, including Capitol, Return to Peyton Place, The Doctors, The Best of Everything, and Another World.

But it was as host of Inside the Actors Studio that Lipton became a household name.

His persona and mannerisms were so well-known that he became a favorite subject for comedians who specialized in impressions.

Will Ferrell's impersonation was a staple on Saturday Night Live throughout the '90s, and Lipton's sense of humor about himself was the stuff of legend.

Throughout his career, Lipton played exaggerated versions of himself on shows like Arrested Development.

As Dean Emeritus of the Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University, Lipton worked with thousands of actors, many of whom went on to successful careers in Hollywood or on Broadway.

One of his most-profile students was Cooper, who later returned to the Actors Studio to be interviewed by Lipton, 12 years after he raised his hand to ask a question when he was a student.

Today, Cooper is joined by the entire acting community in mourning the loss of a great man and a great mentior.

Our thoughts go out to James Lipton's loved ones at this difficult time.