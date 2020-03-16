Idris Elba Has Been Diagnosed with the Coronavirus

Real talk: A significant number of people in America have the Coronavirus, many just haven't been diagnosed yet because testing kits are not readily available.

Also real talk:

Of all the famous cases we know about right now, this stupid virus only seems to be going after our most popular celebrities!

As you likely know by now, two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks has contracted the illness.

He and wife Rita Wilson appear to be doing just fine while spending time in isolation together in Australia.

And now none other than The Sexiest Man Alive has also been diagnosede with the Coronavirus, as confirmed by Idris Elba himself on Monday afternoon.

"This morning I tested positive for Covid 19," Elba said on Twitter, while also posting a video of himself talking about the health ailment.

He added:

"I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing.

"No panic."

The social media video included Elba's wife, Sabrina Dhowre, in the background -- and the very handsome actor referenced her while addressing his fans.

"Sabrina hasn't been tested and she's doing okay," said the star.

"I didn't have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive.

"I found out last Friday that they were tested positive, I quarantined myself and got tested immediately and got the results back today."

With other celebrities -- such as Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande -- urging everyone to isolate and take every precaution, Elba joined this chorus... with first-hand experience under his sexy belt.

"Look, this is serious, you know? Now's the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands," he pleaded.

"Beyond that, there are people out there who aren't showing symptoms and that can easily spread it.

"So now's a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands, keeping your distance okay? We've told our families, they're very supportive...

"Now's the time for solidarity. Now's the time for thinking about each other."

The Coronavirus has been labeled a "global pandemic" by the World Health Organization.

In America, the Center for Disease Control has recommended that gatherings of 50 or more people be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks, while President Donald Trump has declared a national state of emergency.

Schools across the country are closed, as are all restaurants and most public establishments in some of the nation's busiest cities.

But a pressing question now remains:

How will Elba prevent giving the virus to the millions of women who will soon be lining up outside his door, offering their up close and personal support?

Stay safe out there, everyone.

And be smart.