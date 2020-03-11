Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years In Prison!

When Harvey Weinstein was convicted on rape charges, last month, many of the disgraced mogul's victims reported that the occasion was bittersweet.

They rejoiced in the fact that Hollywood's most powerful predator was finally facing consequences, but they feared that he would receive special treatment as his trial entered its sentencing phase.

But now, it seems the dozens of women who were victimized by Weinstein can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

In a Manhattan courtroom today, the 67-year-old was sentenced to 23 years in prison for his crimes.

Judge James Burke sentenced Weinstein to 20 years for first-degree criminal sex act and 3 years for third-degree rape.

Both charges come with five years of supervision after release.

Prior to his sentencing, Weinstein addressed the court in a voice that onlookers described as barely above a whisper.

"I really feel remorse for this situation," the former producer said.

"I feel it deeply in my heart. I will spend my time really caring and really trying to be a better person."

In one of the more bizarre moments of his brief remarks, Weinstein awkwardly attempted to a pay a compliment to his victims.

"I'm not going to say that these aren't great people," he said.

"I've had wonderful times with these people."

Several accusers took the witness stand during Weinstein's trial, and he was convicted of assault against two of them -- Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann.

In his surprise address to the court, Weinstein singled out Mann and claimed that he was confused about the nature of their relationship.

"I really, really was under that impression that I had that kind of relationship, five years with Jessica," he said.

“I can’t stop looking at Jessica and Mimi and hoping something maybe from our old relationship could emerge,” he continued, in a speech that's been described as long and rambling.

“I think men are confused by all these issues ... There’s so many people, thousands of people, who would say great things about me.”

Neither the sentencing judge, nor Weinstein's victims were swayed by his remarks.

“I will say that although this is a first conviction, it is not a first offense,” Burke by way of explaining the unusually harsh sentence.

"I believe that when he attacked me that evening with physical force, with no regard for my cries and protests, it scarred me deeply -- mentally and emotionally," Haley said in a powerful victim impact statement prior to Weinstein's sentencing.

While it seems unlikely that the Miramax founder will ever go free, his courtroom battles are far from over.

Weinstein is facing additional charges in Los Angeles, which could add decades to his sentence.

That trial is set to take place later this year.