Harvey Weinstein: Locked Up at Rikers Island Following Heart Surgery

They say that for many inmates, the reality of prison doesn't hit home until they spend their first night locked in a six-by-eight cell.

We guess that means Harvey Weinstein is in for a harrowing evening.

As you're probably aware, Weinstein was convicted on rape charges last month.

The disgraced mogul has yet to be sentenced, and he's currently facing up to 50 years behind bars.

In addition to the charges for which he's already been convicted, Weinstein is facing further allegations in Los Angeles.

That case is set to get underway later this year.

Needless to say, there's a very good chance that Weinstein could spend the rest of his life in prison.

And so, the 67-year-old might want to get accustomed to the new surroundings in which he currently finds himself.

Though he was taken into custody immediately after the guilty verdict was handed down in a Manhattan courtroom, Weinstein was initially taken to a hospital after complaining of chest pains and other medical ailments.

Weinstein's dozens of accusers were furious at the appearance of special treatment.

However, those in charge of his imprisonment insisted that the proper precautions must be taken.

And so, for the past two weeks, Weinstein has been in a hospital bed in Bellevue under the watchful eye of an armed guard.

Today, however, he was transferred to Rikers Island, where he will await his sentencing, which is likely to occur later this month.

Sources say Weinstein's legal team is working to have the date moved up for fear of what sort of treatment the infamous predator will receive in New York's most notorious holding center.

“He’s OK,” Weinstein attorney Arthur Aidala said in a statement issued today.

“He’s in good shape. He’s handling things as well as can be expected.”

Aidala went on to question the wisdom of the decision to relocate Weinstein:

"It was a New York City Department of Corrections decision, that that was the most suitable place for a 67-year-old man with a laundry list of illnesses who went from being in a walker to being in a wheelchair."

According to NBC News, Weinstein is currently residing in a "dorm cell" in the Rikers North facility.

There's no word on whether he'll receive special protective custody.

Whatever the case, Weinstein's many victims are no doubt breathing a little easier with the knowledge that their attacker is officially an inmate.