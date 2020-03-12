Harvey Weinstein: I Want Jennifer Aniston Killed

As you've likely heard by now, disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Tuesday.

The move comes after Weinstein was convicted of rape last month.

Ahead of Weinstein's sentencing, roughly 1,000 pages worth of documents that had been submitted as evidence were unsealed by the court.

Many of the correspondences contained within the evidence dump paint a picture of Weinstein as a deeply paranoid and vindictive man who was open in his desire to destroy those whom he felt had wronged him.

In the years prior to his shocking fall from grace, Weinstein maintained a list of enemies which he referred to as his "red flag list."

The names of some of Hollywood's best-known stars were contained therein, and the famed producer's comments about his foes are likely to shock even those who are familiar with the details of his horrific crimes.

“Jen Aniston should be killed,” Weinstein wrote of the former Friends star in 2017.

Shockingly, this casual reference to the murder of a beloved star is found in an email to a reporter in response to a false report threatened by the National Enquirer.

"The National Enquirer intends to publish a story reporting Jennifer Aniston was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein,” the journalist revealed to Weinstein.

Aniston never made such claims herself, and the threatened report -- which was never published -- seems to have been the Enquirer's way of capitalizing on the tidal wave of bad press surrounding Weinstein.

“The National Enquirer claims are false. Jennifer has not been harassed or assaulted by Harvey,” Aniston rep Stephen Huvane tells Variety.

Weinstein's red flag list was intended to be shared only with a private investigator he had hired to dig up damaging information on the people who were threatening to bring him down.

“The red flags are the first to call,” Weinstein wrote in the email to the private investigator.

Aside from Aniston, the most famous name on the list was that of Ben Affleck.

The nature of Weinstein's beef with Affleck remains unclear.

Of the 70 individuals Weinstein kept tabs on, many of them were women who had accused him of sexual assault. iRose McGowan, Zelda Perkins, Lysette Anthony and Rowena Chiu.

In addition to the 23-year sentence he received on Wednesday, Weinstein is facing rape charges in Los Angeles.

He is set to stand trial for those allegaions this spring, and he could face an additional 50 years behind bars if convicted.