Hannah Brown & Tyler Cameron: Spotted on Date After His Mother's Death?!

Earlier this week, we reported on the sad news that former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron's mother had passed away.

The unexpected passing was the result of a brain aneurysm, and in addition to Andrea Cameron's funeral, the family has hosted several other events to honor a life that was tragically cut short.

One such event took place in Saturday night.

And according to onlookers, Tyler was joined by a very intriguing guest.

Sources say the former Bachelor contestant was accompanied by none other than Hannah Brown.

Brown, of course, dumped Cameron during her time as Bachelorette, but she quickly regretted it upon learning that Jed Wyatt was the ultimate dud.

"Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron were at Miller's Ale House in Jupiter, Florida on Saturday for a celebration for Andrea Cameron," an eyewitness tells E! News.

"Hannah came to Miller's first, then Tyler showed up a little bit after and they sat over in the high top area."

Now, an event honoring a late loved one might seem like a strange time to rekindle a romance.

But, as anyone who's ever grieved can tell you, mourning brings up a strange mix of emotions, and it can lead some people to seek connection in unexpected places.

Those who observed Tyler and Hannah closely that night (not really appropriate at a memorial event for his mother, but we'll set that aside for now), say that while there was no "obvious PDA" the twosome gave off a vibe that suggested they were more than just friends.

"There were a lot of people in their group celebrating and everybody looked like they were having a great time," said one onlooker.

Reports of Tyler and Hannah getting back together have been circulating ever since she asked him on a date during her After the Final Rose special.

Obviously, the fact that Hannah is there for Tyler during this difficult time is not a sure sign that they're in a relationship.

But it does serve as a reminder that they've maintained a close connection.

Along with his family, Tyler revealed this week that he is planning to launch a charity in his mother's honor.

"In the wake of this tragic event, we feel compelled to honor our mother. We are developing a charitable foundation so that she can continue to impact others as she always has done; we feel this is the best way to continue her legacy of giving," reads a statement on the Cameron family's GoFundMe page.

"In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the GoFundMe account so that we can begin our quest of serving others like she had her entire life."

"Today heaven gained an angel. We will love and miss our mother dearly," Tyler wrote on Instagram.

"She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on. While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private," he added.

"Thank you for all of your love and support," Tyler concluded.

Our thoughts go out to the Cameron family at this difficult time, and we hope Tyler is finding whatever kind of support he needs.