Hannah Ann Sluss vs. Clare Crawley: Who Should Be The Bachelorette?

ABC has already confirmed the news;

Clare Crawley will be the next Bachelorette.

The network surprised viewers with this selection a couple weeks ago, revealing that the former Bachelor suitor and Bachelor in Paradise contestant will be looking to find a husband on Season 16 this spring.

This was an unexpected announcement at the time it was made.

But now many members of Bachelor Nation are also coming out and stating it was more than unexpected... it was downright awful!

Following Tuesday night's stunning conclusion to The Bachelor Season 24, fans of the franchise are now seeing Hannah Ann Sluss in a brand new, sympathetic light.

That's what happens when you accept a proposal from Peter Weber -- only to then get dumped days later because the selfish pilot isn't actually over your competition, Madison Prewett.

With fans reeling from this decision, it's worth remembering that Arie Luyendyk pulled the same stunt on his season of The Bachelor.

And after Luyendyk broke up with Becca Kufrin -- in what was considered one of the most brutal Bachelor moments of all-time -- she was announced as the next season's Bachelorette.

Kufrin was given a chance to stand on her own and make her own romantic choices, rather than be left at the whim of an indecisive man.

Seemed like a fair move by ABC, right?

So, why didn't the network give Hannah Ann the same opportunity?

This is what viewers want to know and why they are so worked up in the wake of this two-part finale.

"They should have made Hannah Ann the next Bachelorette because they are putting this girl through it. #TheBachelor," Tweeted one irritated user yesterday, while another added:

"At least Becca got the justification of becoming the Bachelorette after! Hannah Ann gets nothing but maybe paradise!'

According to various sources, Hannah Ann was never even considered as The Bachelorette.

Heck, even Kelsey Weier was given an interview by producers, but they allegedly never even approached Sluss, eventually going with a reality star who hadn't appeared on The Bachelor in six seasons.

No offense to Crawley in any of this.

She may be a terrific Bachelorette and we actually think it's cool that the show selected an older woman than usual.

But think of all Hannah Ann Sluss has gone through here.

And think of how sternly she put Peter in his place on the After the Final Rose special.

“You knew what to tell me to keep me with you. One of the most important things was that letting me walk away would be the biggest regret of your life. Words are powerful, Peter," she told Weber on that stage Tuesday, adding:

"Either you don’t mean what you say or you don’t understand the weight of your words and how they impact people."

And this is how Sluss concluded in her speech to Peter:

“Word of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man."

BAM!

Do you think this woman now deserves to be The Bachelorette?

Vote below and decide: Hannah Ann or Clare?