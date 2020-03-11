Hannah Ann Sluss Tears Peter Weber a New One on After the Final Rose Special

Hannah Ann Sluss is a woman scorned.

And also a woman angry.

And we don't blame her one bit.

On the most dramatic Bachelor finale in show history, Peter Weber proposed to Hannah Ann after Madison Prewett left the show...

... only to then basically take it back a short time later when the couple met up in Los Angeles.

"I'm so sorry. Like, this is, like, never what I ever, ever envisioned, ever," he said in a feeble attempt to comfort his now-ex when he dumped her, admitting he just couldn't be all-in with Hannah Ann.

We later learned why: Because he was still in love with Madison and ended his run as The Bachelor by getting into a relationship with the proud virgin.

Fast forward to the After the Final Rose special and Peter sitting across from Hannah Ann on stage.

"Hannah Ann, when I told you I love you, I did love you. I swear to God," he told her, adding:

"I swear to God, I never would have proposed to you if I didn't feel that love in my heart. I swear. And believe me, it kills me so much to know what I took away from you.

"That is something I have to live with, and I wish I could give it back to you more than anything."

Did this make everything okay between him and Madison? HA! No!

“I knew things were definitely off between us, but walking into and hearing that you couldn’t give me your full heart, that was very blindsiding to me,” Hannah Ann told him.

“You knew what to tell me to keep me with you. One of the most important things was that letting me walk away would be the biggest regret of your life. Words are powerful, Peter.

"Either you don’t mean what you say or you don’t understand the weight of your words and how they impact people. So which one is it?”

She wasn't done eviscerating him, either.

“You knew how serious I was about an engagement you knew me saying yes to you aiw as always going to stand by even through the worse,” she added.

“You told me things that kept me with you. Even after our breakup, you reached out to my parents saying that you were just processing your emotions and that you wished more that anything we had met outside of reality TV.

"How does that make any sense? You signed up to be the Bachelor. You told me these things that I held onto."

Worst. Proposal. EVER.

To Peter's credit, we guess, he didn't try to make any excuses for his actions.

“Everything that you’re saying is one hundred percent fair,” he said.

Thankfully, though, Sluss got the final word.

“Word of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man,” she fired back.

Well said, right?

Is anyone on Team Peter in all this?

And does anyone out there think he and Madison will actually last?

Vote now and let us know: Will those two crazy kids get married?