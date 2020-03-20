Hannah Ann Sluss on Peter Weber: I HATED Being Engaged to That Mama's Boy!

Now that the dust has settled following Peter Weber's disastrous season of The Bachelor, we're finally making sense of the debacle thanks to insider accounts from those who were most deeply affected by Pilot Pete's indecisiveness.

First, Madison Prewett spoke out on where her relationship with Peter Weber went wrong, and now, Hannah Ann Sluss is following suit.

Actually, that's not entirely accurate.

Hannah Ann can't really talk about where her relationship with Peter went wrong -- as it sounds like it never really went right in the first place.

As you probably recall, Peter proposed to Hannah Ann on the finale, but from the moment he got up off one knee, it seemed that his heart wasn't fully invested in the relationship.

Sure enough, just a few weeks later, Weber called off the engagement so that he would be free to pursue Madison.

Hannah recalled making the trip to Los Angeles just to get dumped during a recent interview.

“I knew it was going to be a tough conversation. And we both even said we will move past this, we will overcome this as a couple,” Sluss told the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

“Through text messages and voicemails, I trusted his word.”

Sluss confirmed that she was upset by the news that Peter wanted to see other people -- one other person, in particular -- but looking back, she sees that the two of them were never right for one another.

“Gosh, I was miserable with him,” she added.

“Once January started because of the whole wishy-washy-ness started," Sluss continued.

"And I was just like, ‘I need someone who knows who they are, who knows what they want, who’s not going to be with someone just because their mom told them to.'”

Pete's mom was 100 percent Team Hannah Ann -- but it seems Ms. Sluss was with the rest of us in being creeped out by Barbra Weber's meddling in her son's love life.

And it seems it wasn't just Madison and Babs who were weighing heavily on Peter's mind in those days.

Remember all those rumors of Peter getting back together Hannah Brown?

Yeah, it turns out that almost happened.

“He told me he needed to talk to Hannah Brown because he needed closure," she revealed on the podcast.

"He tried to convince me that I should feel comfortable with that.”

Needless to say, Hannah Ann doesn't have the highest opinion of Peter these days, and who could blame her?

As she noted during the After the Final Rose special, the idea of getting engaged is forever tainted for her due to what she endured.

And to make matters worse, it seems Peter was a bad kisser, to boot.

Hannah Ann appeared on Ellen this week, and when the host stated that she had heard Peter was particularly skilled in that department, Hannah quipped, “I don’t know about that one.”

Now that's a well-deserved burn!