Hannah Ann Sluss: Madison Prewett Is My New BFF!

Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor closed out with some heated controversy, as well as some lingering questions that left the show's fanbase deeply divided:

Was it the worst season ever?

Is Peter's mom really as evil as some fans think?

Does Hannah Ann Sluss deserve to be Bachelorette after getting royally screwed over by Pilot Pete?

And of course -- how much does Hannah hate Madison after screwing up her first engagement?

Well, it seems we can finally answer that last question.

Madison celebrated her first Monday of post-Bachelor freedom by posing the above photo on Instagram

“Well this Monday is a little different.. Also hope everyone is staying safe,” she captioned the pic.

Obviously, Madison is referring to the fact that this is the first Monday since December in which her mentions aren't blowing up with commentary from Bachelor fans (or haters).

It seems hat Prewett is living her best life in the days since her abrupt breakup with Peter Weber.

That's good news for her many fans and friends, a group that apparently includes Hannah Ann Sluss.

“Cutie," Hannah commented on the pic, tossing in a heart emoji for good measure.

Bachelor Nation was thrilled to learn that Hannah and Madison have managed to forge a friendship after all that they've been through together.

“I’m here for this friendship," wrote one follower, as noted by Us Weekly

And it seems that Hannah is living just as joyfully as Madison these days.

“CHOOSE JOY” the Tennessee native wrote on Instagram on Monday.

“There’s joy inside all of us, we just have to tap into it," she added.

“Joy causes us to be strong and to overcome," Hannah continued.

With news of the coronavirus leaving many feeling discouraged and frightened, Hannah obviously felt that the time was right for some words of hope and support.

“No matter how discouraged you feel, there’s always something we can be grateful for," Hannah wrote.

"Choosing to let gratitude be my attitude and joy be my strength everyday,” she went on.

“Hope everyone is staying safe and healthy!"

Obviously, reality TV drama seems pretty insignificant in light of everything that's going on in the world this week.

But it's important to bear in mind that these two young women were put through the emotional wringer in front of an audience of millions over the past three months.

For them, it was far more than just reality TV drama -- it was an ordeal that's shaped them for years to come, and that they'll remember for the rest of their lives.

Hannah Ann and Madison should both be commended for setting aside whatever animosity they may have felt for one another and becoming friends.

As for Peter ... well, he deserves something else, but we'll leave that conversation for another time.