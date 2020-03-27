Hannah Ann Sluss: I Never Want to See Peter Weber Again!

Obviously, lots of people get dumped on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

In an ideal scenario, the rose-giver kicks 29 people to the curb before arriving at their perfect partner -- and needless to say, that's a lot of broken hearts.

And then you have seasons like Peter Weber's where no one finds love and everyone just walks away feeling like they wasted their time.

Bachelor contestants go into the experience knowing there's a very good chance they'll be unceremoniously rejected, and most of them probably come to terms with the experience pretty quickly.

But Hannah Ann Sluss has every reason to still be bitter about her experience.

Obviously, The Bachelor isn't a traditional game show with winners and losers, but Sluss was put through the emotional wringer, and she emerged victorious.

Peter proposed to Hannah, she accepted, and they were supposed to live happily ever after.

But it didn't work out that way.

Peter got cold feet, or he was still hung up on Madison Prewett, or he just felt like defying his mother for the first time ...

... either way, Hannah Ann walked around for a month with an engagement ring on her finger, then had to give it back.

That's a type of pain that goes well beyond the relatively short-lived sting of getting dumped at a rose ceremony.

Remarkably, Hannah Ann seems to have moved on already, but she still has every reason to be pissed at Peter.

Which might be why she deleted every trace of the pilot from her social media pages this week.

Yes, as E! News reported this week, Hannah Ann has deleted every photo of Peter from her Instagram page.

The pics were still there just a couple days ago, a fact that's led some to the conclusion that Sluss was upset over news that Peter might be dating Kelley Flanagan.

Weber was spotted on what appeared to be a date with the Bachelor contestant in Chicago this week.

"Peter was vibing and it seemed like, at one point, Kelley had his leg in her lap," a witness tells the outlet.

Of course, Bachelor fans tend to interpret every situation for maximum drama.

What seems far more likely is that Hannah doesn't care what Peter is doing or whom he's dating -- she just deleted the pics because she's eager to move on.

Sluss appeared on Nick Viall's podcast, and she revealed that there's a new man in her life.

"He's someone that's been really nice, and I'm excited to get to know more," Hannah Ann said.

"It's weird because, like, when I'm actually liking someone now, not the whole world knows about it. Like, it's nice just to have private conversations, slowly get to know someone and not have everyone know every detail."

But while she seems at least a little smitten with this new guy, Hannah Ann says she's not looking to settle down anytime soon.

"I'm not going to be exclusive for a while," Sluss clarified.

"I'm getting to know lots of different people, but I will say there is one person in particular that I'm excited to go on a date with after [the coronavirus pandemic] is over with. Really excited about it."

Yeah, probably best to wait until the pandemic is over -- Hannah's been through enough in 2020.