Hannah Ann Sluss: Peter Weber Speaks in Half-Truths, Takes Advantage of People, Has "Different Values" Than Madison

Forget the annual Women Tell All special on The Bachelor.

It's time for just one woman to tell all.

Almost as soon as Tuesday night's After the Final Rose special concluded, Hannah Ann Sluss joined Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

Along with two popular leads of the franchise, this season's runner-up broke down how she was feeling after a totally insane end to the season we just witnessed.

For those who need a refresher:

Peter Weber proposed to Hannah Ann on the taped finale...

... only for the two to later meet up in Los Angeles ...

... where Weber confessed he wasn't all-in on this engagement thing after all, took back his diamond ring, and ended his run as The Bachelor by happily dating runner-up Madison Prewett.

It was. A lot.

Hannah Ann was able to at least confront Weber on the After the Final Rose special, ripping him a new one in the process.

“Even after our breakup, you reached out to my parents saying that you were just processing your emotions and that you wished more that anything we had met outside of reality TV," she said.

"How does that make any sense? You signed up to be the Bachelor. You told me these things that I held onto."

She might as well have dropped a mic when she said, "If you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man.”

BAM!

So, what else could Hannah Ann have to say about her experience?

For starters, she doesn't have tons of hope that Peter and Madison will last, and not just because the former is a hornball doofus and the latter a virgin who is saving herself for marriage.

“I think Peter and Madison love different lifestyles and hold different values," Sluss said on this podcast.

"I don’t think this is exactly just an issue with the fantasy suites," Hannah Ann clarifies.

"I think it’s lifestyles and how you see life and how you judge everything in life."

When the hosts asked if Peter said anything else about Madison's exit before proposing, Hannah Ann revealed he did not.

“It was completely downplayed," she said.

"[He] didn’t give me the courtesy or respect to have a sit-down conversation, [like,] ‘Hey this is what’s been going on this week."

"He just told me that very quickly and downplayed it and immediately went to 'but my heart chooses you. You’re the love of my life. I want to spend forever with you.'"

Trust your gut? Hannah Ann really wishes she had.

'My instincts were telling me I wasn’t getting all the information I needed to make a decision with Peter," Sluss now says.

"That’s intuition and that’s instincts and should I have stayed on that bed in Australia? Absolutely."

"But I wasn’t going to give up on someone I loved."

"In the end, I think he took advantage of the fact that he conveniently left out very important information prior to me making a commitment with him."

After Peter and Sluss broke up, Weber actually reached out to her mom and dad, Hannah Ann said on the podcast. Why?

To basically defend himself and tell them he was really "struggling processing his emotions" and was "vague" about everything.

"He speaks half-truths," Sluss accused.

"While I’m watching this season I’m like, 'Oh OK, that makes a lot more sense. Why we broke up makes a whole lot more sense because he couldn’t really own how he was truly feeling.'"

What about the controversial return of Hannah Brown, Peter's former love and the woman he boinked four times inside of a windmill?

Sluss regrets not realizing how effed up Weber was for saying on air he needed "closure" with the former Bachelorette...

... while actively seeking a fiancee on The Bachelor.

"This is something where you don’t feel like you’re ready for any kind of commitment, let alone engagement," she said on the podcast.

'That was the first red flag. I was questioning my own self."

For those curious about the timeline, Sluss also clarifiied:

Filming wrapped right before Thanksgiving in November 2019... they spent New Year's together... and ended it at the end of January.

To the chagrin of many fans, Hannah Ann will not be the next Bachelorette. But she still feels good about her future.

Watching the season was "really helpful" for Hannah Ann, she now says.

This is how she wrapped up her podcast interview:

"It’s helped me work through any unresolved feelings I had toward him because I’m able to see how he is consistently indecisive and confused. And who wants to be with that?"

"That doesn't make me feel secure in being with him."

In the end?

It’s really helped me move forward because I know I deserve more than someone half loving me. I deserve someone that’s going to give me 100 percent.

I felt like me being so clear and not playing mind games with him, that he would give me that in return. But really, he was just reckless with my heart.

