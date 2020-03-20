Grey's Anatomy Recap: Should We Be Worried About DeLuca?

Did DeLuca just peace out of Grey's Anatomy?

Thursday's episode of this long in the tooth medical drama was an hour worth watching.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Meredith and Carina have been worried sick about the state of DeLuca's mental health.

When you think about it, his father killed patients because of his own issues, so they do have every right to be worried.

Things got considerably darker this week when he caused a violent scene in the hospital.

His actions bordered on obsessive and manic when he felt like a young woman in the hospital was the victim of human trafficking.

The young woman was not allowed to speak for herself, with her "aunt" doing all the talking.

This was an immediate red flag for Giacomo Gianniotti's alter ego, who tried to get Bailey and Meredith to help the girl.

Ultimately, both women believed DeLuca was off his rocker and failed to help. He called the girl's "aunt" out in the middle of the hospital, causing quite the scene.

“Open your eyes,” he sobbed to his coworkers. “We need to save her.”

He was ultimately suspended from his role, but he also tried to quit his job before he could get suspended.

Mer managed to get him to see the light and accept the suspension. Even though they are no longer an item, they still share a strong bond.

“I love you,” Grey said. “I cannot let you walk away from this.”

The supposed aunt was later revealed to be dragging the young girl out of the hospital against her will, adding fuel to the fire that DeLuca was right all along.

In the end, DeLuca was sped out of the area driving upwards of 100 miles per hour on his motorcycle. We should probably be worried about him.

Elsewhere, Amelia finally told Teddy and Owen the good news that the baby belonged to Link.

As expected, Teddy felt more guilt for having sex with Koracick twice.

“Hypotheticals have consequences too,” Teddy told Amelia about her sharing the fake news.

Teddy seemed like she was going to confess to Owen after a difficult day dealing with a veteran, but she decided to keep up her lie.

This situation continues to get messier by the week, but it seems Teddy is having second thoughts about giving up her European visa to live in Seattle.

What did you think of all the twists and turns?

Hit the comments below.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 pm on ABC.