Giannina Gibelli & Damian Powers: Love is Blind Stars Back Together After Breaking Up at the Altar!

If you're a fan of reality dating shows, then by now, you've heard about the insanity that is the Netflix series Love Is Blind.

Basically the show took everything you love about The Bachelor and raised the stakes by roughly one bajillion percent.

Amazingly, the wacky premise - singles begin "dating" without ever seeing each other, and then must decide in a matter of weeks if they want to get married - resulted in two weddings.

Fan favorites Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton tied the knot in the show's wild season finale, along with Matt Barnett and Amber Pike - a bit of a surprise to more than a few skeptics.

As for the rest of them ...

There were other couples who fans were rooting for much more than Amber "I Ain't Exactly Ugly" Pike and "Barnett" (Fact: grownups who introduce themselves by their last names are walking red flags).

Unfortunately, results were mixed.

Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers, for example, disappointingly broke things off when Damian said "I don't" in that truly bonkers finale.

BUT, in a surprise twist, the LiB reunion special that dropped on Thursday brings good news for Giannina and Damian shippers ...

They're back together!

And they explained the many ups and downs of their relationship in a recent interview with E! News.

"After everything went down, I reached out to him because I just wanted to see where we stand. Can we be friends? What happened? Like let's have a conversation where we're not riled up and we're just talking as normal people," Giannina said.

"And then we just talked it out, and we understood where the other person was coming from, 'cause there were so many beautiful moments, and that's the reason why we're still together now," she added.

"We just snuck back into our apartment. He snuck us back in, and we like held each other and healed, and we haven't been apart since."

Of course, that stirring account led to the question of whether or not these two will be headed back down the aisle anytime soon.

"Big question of the day huh?" Damian said.

"I wouldn't say that it's out by any means, but if it's done, I want to make sure it's right. I want to make sure it's the wedding of her dreams."

Sounds like Damian is still experiencing some misgivings on the marriage front. Might be best not to rush him.

"Marriage comes with so many things, from oh, we're going to have children, we're going to move in together, bills are combined, your whole world flips upside down, holidays split now, so all these things in the back of your mind register with it, right?" Damian continued.

We get it, bro. You're not ready.

And we don't entirely blame you. Just make sure Giannina is willing to wait before y'all get any more serious.