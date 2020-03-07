Farrah Abraham Makes Fun of Coronavirus, is Still the Literal Worst

So hey, you know how Farrah Abraham is real dumb and awful?

Yeah, that's what we're going to be talking about today.

Farrah's kind of totally awful for many reasons, and nobody has time to sit and recount every single one of them.

Instead, let's just focus on the former Teen Mom star's attitude and knowledge of politics and current events.

If you keep up with Abraham at all, then you've probably figured out by now that she's a big Trump fan.

This diehard member of MAGA Nation endorsed the Trumpster bigly when he was running for president the first time.

In 2016, she posed in a Wonder Woman costume and telling anyone who would listen to "grab life by the p-ssy."

She's been on board ever since, ripping apart those who find fault in Trump's handling of international crises in 2020.

Specifically, Farrah went after citizens who dare to suggest that Trump is clueless when it comes to the coronavirus.

A lot of people are terrified of the virus, and it doesn't help that Trump has made cuts to the programs that could have helped or that he placed Mike Pence in charge of handling it all, which ... come on.

But at least one constituent is grateful for Trump's efforts in keeping the country safe. Farrah tweeted, "Thanks Trump for keeping us safe unlike the Democrats who want to be killed I guess by China."

"All Democrats go live in China and die," she added, eloquently.

That was obviously a vile thing to say, and she got a lot of hate for it.

But hate equals attention, and like her favorite POTUS, Farrah thrives on attention, so of course she's trying to keep that train going.

She shared a new video yesterday, and ... well, here it is:

That's Farrah, 28, and Sophia Abraham, 11, raiding Target for supplies she thinks they need to survive the coronavirus.

She shows the shelves where the disinfectant wipes are usually kept, and there are only a few left due to the crisis.

But Farrah, budding actress that she is, proceeded to freak out for her little video, going "Oh my god, they're all gone!"

"Oh my god, they're all gone, oh my god!"

She climbs up on a shelf to get some disinfectant spray, and you can hear a nervous-sounding store employee offer to help her.

Nah, bish, Farrah's got this - she has a video to make!

"I'm kind of disappointed as a mom that I only got like 20 bottles of Lysol," she complains. "I should have gotten a whole cart!"

She also got disposable gloves, Advil "for the fever," and eye drops and mouthwash, because that'll totally help, right?

"I'm gonna survive corona!" she declares triumphantly.

Bad as this sounds to read about, you have to watch the video above to really grasp how obnoxious she's being here.

To quote the legendary Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian, "There's people that are dying."

It's tasteless to joke about this kind of thing. Even worse if you can't make your quote-unquote jokes remotely funny.

And, once again, no one is here for this.

She's limited the comments on the video, but only after several followers were allowed to get some good jabs in.

One notable response: "Only Farrah would try to exploit this virus!!!! Anything for a buck and to stay relevant!!!"

"Honestly she has nothing better to do," another wrote.

"This no joke ppl ar [sic] actually dying from the virus and as usual she makes her stupid videos ...."

"She don't care about coronavirus she really thought people seeing her buy Lysol would be so funny," another fan said.

And one person summed it up well with:

"More embarrassing crap from Farrah. Just don't got it girl. It's always so awkward when you try to be funny or witty."

We'd like to imagine that she read these comments and perhaps learned something about herself, but ... yeah.

At this point, we're pretty sure that self-reflection from Teen Mom franchise's top Camgirl and escort ain't happening.

Instead, she'll just call these people haters and go on to look for the next opportunity to make a fool of herself.

That's our girl.