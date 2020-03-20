Evangeline Lilly Refuses to Social Distance, Thinks This Whole Virus Thing is BS

It's a tale of two former Lost stars:

As previously reported, Daniel Dae Kim has been diagnosed with Coronavirus and has responded by urging the public to heed the important advice of health officials.

Evangeline Lilly, however?

The actress -- best known for playing Kate Austen on the aforementioned ABC drama and Hope van Dyne in Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp -- is taking the opposite approach.

In the face of a global pandemic, Lilly made headlines this week for her response to an Instagram commenter.

On Monday, the star revealed said she's taking her chances and continuing to live life "as usual" ... despite warnings from the government and the World Health Organization.

Say what, now?!?

"I think we all need to slow down, take a breath and look at the facts we are being presented with," Lilly wrote online, adding;

"They do not add up to the all-out, global lockdown, control, pandemonia (sic) and insanity we are experiencing."

She also said that our "leaders" may be abusing "this moment to steal way more freedoms and grab more power."

Lilly added she's continuing to take her two kids to gymnastics camp, with the added precaution of making them wash their hands before they go.

But is she keeping her distance from anyone outside her family?

Is she isolating herself and her loved ones and encouraging others to do the same because this is the only way to prevent an emergent, very fast-spreading outbreak of Covid-19?

No. She is not.

And she doesn't think anyone else should be, either.

"Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall (sic) Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu. It's unnerving," wrote Lilly.

As has been explained by endless doctors and experts, of course, this is not the respiratory flu.

It is far more contagious. There is no vaccine. It has a higher mortality rate and... HOLY F-CK, DO WE REALLY NEED TO KEEP EXPLAINING THIS TO PEOPLE?!?

Then there's this:

The 40-year-old also revealed she's living with her two children and her father, the latter of whom is battling stage four Leukemia and is therefore especially vulnerable to this disease.

"Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices," Lilly wrote.

Again, though, here's the thing:

Lilly would not be receiving all the negative feedback if her choice only affected herself.

However, it affects her kids, who don't have the ability or knowledge in this case to think for themselves.

And it also affects strangers around the entire world -- because every individual who doesn't take this seriously and, as a result, doesn't social distance, is placing others in danger by possibly infecting them with Coronavirus.

This really shouldn't be hard to understand.

Lilly either doesn't understand her responsibility to other citizens of the globe. Or she doesn't care.

Kim, who is one of the biigger names to have been diagnosed so far (along with Tom Hanks and Kevin Durant), co-starred opposite Lilly on Lost for six years.

"I will gladly contribute in any way I can, including donating antibodies in the pursuit of finding a vaccine for everyone," he wrote online after confirming he tested positive.

He then went in a very different direction with his remarks than his ex-colleague.

Thankfully for me it was not a matter of life or death, he concluded.

But even though I’m smiling and upbeat now, for several days I was in bed, so for all those out there, especially teenagers and millennials who think this is not serious, please know that it is.

And if you treat this without care, you are potentially endangering the lives of millions of people, including your loved ones.

So for the sake of everyone else, please follow the guidelines.

Socially distance, self-isolate, stop touching your face and of course, wash your hands.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the California Governor announced on Thursday that the entire city of Los Angeles will be shut down.

Residents will only be permitted to leave their homes to run vital errans such as grocery shopping.

It's expected that other cities will follow suit.

Thankfully, this means that Lilly and anyone else with her ignorant/grossly selfish views can think whatever they want.

But they won't be able to act on these thoughts.