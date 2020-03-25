Duggars in Distress: Fans Convinced Counting On Has Been Canceled Amid Isolation

by at .  Updated at .

All across the country, millions of Americans are feeling uncertain about their future employment situation.

And there's reason to believe that group may include the Duggar family of Tontitown, Arkansas.

Duggar Family Baby Bump Group

Don't get us wrong. patriarch Jim Bob will be fine, what with his house-flipping business and car dealerships.

But once again, myriad reports of Counting On getting canceled are circulating on social media this week.

And without the reality show that serves as the foundation of their media empire, the Duggars will be in rough shape.

Duggar Family Reunion 2020

The latest reports began back in February, as fans noticed that an 11th season of the show had not been announced by TLC.

Counting On ratings have been on the decline for years, and this was widely taken as a sign that the show was on life support.

Earlier this month, however, fans received some unexpected good news.

The Duggar Family: A Photo

It seems the Duggars are filming Counting On Season 11 in some capacity. But will this be the show's farewell season?

Fans are convinced that's indeed the case, and low ratings aren't the only sign of trouble in the Natural State.

Many believe the biggest indication that the Duggar kids are planning a future without TLC is altogether different:

Duggars in NYC

The family is newly, and surprisingly fixated ... on web content.

For most of their adult lives, the Duggar children have adhered to strict guidelines - in every regard, including what they're allowed to do online and post on their social media pages.

Now, it appears that all restrictions have been lifted.

Out Shopping

These days, everything from big announcements in their lives to minor slice-of-life moments end up on Instagram or YouTube.

Recent milestones like Jessa Duggar wearing pants for the first time went straight from the Duggars' living rooms to their fans.

All without TLC acting as intermediary, or Jim Bob intervening.

Joy-Anna and Austin Ultrasound

The situation has many viewers convinced that the Duggars have been given the go-ahead to produce their own content.

Is this because their days of reality stardom are over?

It's not such a tremendous leap, particularly as moments like Joy-Anna's pregnancy were left in the youngster's hands.

In the past, such events would be at the center of a special episode, and/or an Exclusive spread in People magazine.

Abbie Burnett and John David Duggar ... and Baby

These days, the next generation of Duggars make the announcements themselves via Instagram and that's about it. 

Of course, there's another possibility here.

It could be that filming for Counting On, like everything else has been put on hiatus due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The Duggars at Target

The Duggars may be focused on their own content only on a temporary basis out of necessity until the pandemic subsides.

Who knows.

In any event, their ratings remain at an all-time low, and it seems unlikely that TLC will be willing to shell out much longer.

21 Bizarre Duggar Family Rules That Are Somehow a Thing in 2019
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags:

Duggar Family

Duggar Family Photos

The Duggar Family Bowling Night Photo
Duggar Family: All Sisters But Two
Michelle Duggar Speaks at Abbie Burnett Baby Shower
Abbie Burnett, Very First Baby Shower!
The Duggars Make Eggs
The Duggar Family with Capitol Connections Ministry

Duggar Family Quotes

When you've missed [sex] for seven days, you look forward to it even more! - Michelle Duggar

Anyone can fix him lunch, but only one person can meet that physical need of love that he has, and you always need to be available when he calls. - Michelle Duggar on saying yes (yes, and more yes) to sex

Duggar Family Videos

Jessa Duggar Wears PANTS For First Time in Surprising Video
Jessa Duggar Wears PANTS For First Time in Surprising Video
Kendra and Joe Duggar Parent-Shamed for Endangering Son
Kendra and Joe Duggar Parent-Shamed for Endangering Son
Joe Duggar and Kendra Caldwell: Endangering Their Baby's Safety?
Joe Duggar and Kendra Caldwell: Endangering Their Baby's Safety?