Duane Chapman Has a New Girlfriend: Beth Sent Her to Me!

Earlier this year, Duane "Dog The Bounty Hunter" Chapman reconciled with his family after a woman in his life nearly tore them all apart.

Now, Duane is dating a new woman, but his family is giving her nothing but priase and their warmest endorsement.

Francie Frane is a 51-year-old rancher from Colorado.

A few months ago, Duane called Bob -- Francie's husband -- to do some yard work at his Colorado home.

Francie had to awkwardly break the news to Duane that Bob had passed away last year.

In fact, Bob died just a few months before Duane's late wife, Beth.

The two then began speaking to each other over the phone, bonding over their struggles to cope after losing their respective spouses.

From there, they began dating, and have been dating for a few "months." How do we know about all of this?

Despite the previous family feud, Duane has reconciled with his adult daughter, Lyssa Chapman.

And it was Lyssa who opened up to The Sun about Duane's new romance, and she has a lot to say.

"They are both so happy together," Lyssa reveals.

"And," she characterizes, "they are good for each other."

"Francie has been very respectful to all the kids - and to Beth's memory," Lyssa adds.

"And," she adds, "my dad is the same way with Bob and their children."

"They go to church three times a week," Lyssa shares.

That tells us that they share specific religious values (also I did not know that churches were open that often; live and learn!).

"And dad is trying to give up smoking," she reveals. That's fantastic news!

Lyssa opines: "She is a good woman for my dad."

"He's the happiest I've seen him in a long time," Lyssa reveals.

"He's so in love," she expresses, "and wants to spend the rest of his life with Francie."

"They are both lost their spouses to cancer," Lyssa observes.

"So," she says, "they know what i's like to go through that and they are helping each other through it."

"But at the same time they are being very respectful of each other's grieving process," Lyssa emphasizes.

"And," she clarifies, "they're not trying to replace each other's partner."

"Beth would approve," Lyssa expresses.

"I honestly believe that Beth sent Francie for my dad," she states.

Lyssa, pictured here, is clearly giving Francie a ringing endorsement.

"I feel like Beth and Bob are up there watching down over them," she expresses.

That is so sweet.

It also contrasts strongly with her feelings about the previous woman in Duane's life, Moon Angell.

Lyssa was not the only member of the family to speak out publicly when she felt that Duane's longtime employee was taking advantage of him.

When Lyssa says that Francie isn't trying to replace Beth, that was a clear reference to Moon.

Lyssa's objections caused a temporary falling out with her father, but that seems to have been resolved now.

If everyone else approves of Francie as strongly as Lyssa does, this relationship will be much less turbulent.