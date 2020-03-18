Derick Dillard: Did He Just Reveal That Jill Duggar Is Pregnant?

As you're probably aware, 2019 was the year of the great Duggar baby boom.

Over the course of those 12 months, numerous Duggar daughters and daughters-in-law either got pregnant or welcomed children.

It's a tough act to follow, but so far, it's looking like 2020 might actually be up to the task.

Earlier today, we learned that Joy-Anna Duggar is pregnant with her second child.

And now, we have reason to believe that Jill Duggar might be expecting her third.

The information comes to us from none other than Derick Dillard, who would probably have a pretty good idea if Jill were pregnant, what with being her husband, and all.

It's important to note that Derick didn't come right out and announce that Jill is expecting, but he very strongly implied as much on Twitter.

It all started with a tweet about the subject that's on everyone's minds these days.

"I’m gonna go out on a limb and just say that this widespread social isolation isn’t just going to help protect against the #coronavirus but it’s also going to lead to a baby boom in December!" Derick wrote earlier this week.

That's a refreshing change of pace, as the Duggar clan is mostly made up of science deniers who are very much looking forward to the end of the world.

Of course, Derick is still feuding with Jim Bob, so he might feel a little bit more comfortable breaking with family orthodoxy now that he's cut off from his in-laws.

Anyway, a lot of Derick's followers took his tweet as an indication that Jill is currently knocked up.

“Is this a hint that you and Jill are expecting?" one fan asked point-blank.

“We’ll see," Derick replied with a winking-face emoji.

Now, we probably don't need to tell you that pregnancy is not a topic that the Duggar clan takes lightly.

In fact, Duggar girls are taught from a young age that procreation is their primary reason for being.

So it's doubtful that Derick would mislead fans just because he's suffering from a sever case of quarantine boredom.

The much more likely explanation is that Jill is expecting, but not yet ready to make an announcement.

So yeah, it's a pretty douchey move on Derick's part to go public with the news on his own -- but that fits pretty well with everything we know about the guy.