Daylight Savings Time 2020 Guide: All You Need to Know!

It's gonna be frickin' lit from coast to coast this weekend because Daylight Saving Time (often referred to as Daylight Savings Time) commences - and we gotta tell you, it's about time.

Are we right? See what we did there?!

Literally and figuratively? Eh?

Beaten down by winter? Or at least the pared-down, climate-change ravaged version of winter we have these days?

Same. And this is great news. This long, dark period of our lives is about to end, and not a moment too soon really.

Daylight Saving Time is harbinger of seasons to come, a cause for springing ahead (so to speak) in life and in spirit.

It's also inherently confusing for people somehow.

Fortunately, THG is here to break it all down and help you through this monumentally complex and world-altering event.

An event not seen since 2019.

So here are 20 helpful tips to help you navigate the changing world of Daylight Savings Time 2020. Let's get into it!

1. DST begins officially tomorrow: Sunday, March 8 at 2 a.m.

2. This overlaps with International Women's Day. Sweet!

3. It's Daylight Saving Time, Not Savings, plural. Both are acceptably used in conversation, but it's true. Sorry Boomers.

4. Time "springs" forward one hour (see infographics).

5. Set your clocks ahead before you go to bed tonight. Done.

6. Or stay up until 2 a.m., put 'em at 3, then hit the sack. BAM.

7. Your iPhone should be automated, so don't even WORRY.

8. Your microwave probably isn't, though, so take note of that.

9. At least your microwave can't be hacked by the CIA. #Win.

10. Yes, this means losing an hour of sleep Sunday morning.

11. Especially with little kids on a nap schedule. Gonna be rough.

12. BUT you get an extra hour in the evening. Tight. Tight!

13. The concept of DST dates all the way back to 1895, though it was originally brainchild of one Ben Franklin, over a century earlier than that. Who knew?! That dude thought of everything!

14. By strategically shifting the daylight hours, Daylight Saving Time should help reduce the spread of Coronavirus. Just kidding, but we could see certain U.S. presidents actually saying this.

15. DST used to be shorter in duration, but was extended by several weeks around a decade and a half ago to save energy.

16. Daylight Saving Time 2020 ends Sunday, November 1, at which point we "fall" back to the original time, as depicted here:

17. Changing the clock in your car could take awhile, especially if you have an older model. S--t is a legit pain in the a--.

18. Seriously. A post-it note affixed to the dashboard reminding you that it's hour slow until 11/1/20 may be easier.

19. Hopefully that's the only November 2020 event that sees us plunge into darkness as a nation. No guarantees.

20. Arizona, Hawaii and Puerto Rico peeps: Disregard 1-19.

There you go: 20 easy steps to prep for #DST20 so that you we can not only get through this, but spring into March and beyond.

With gusto, and aplomb. Up top!