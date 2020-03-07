Danny Tidwell, So You Think You Can Dance Runner-Up, Dies at 35

Danny Tidwell, a respected professional dancer best known to television fans as the runner-up on season 3 of So You Think You Can Dance, was killed in a car crash on Friday.

He was 35 years old.

Emmy-winning choreographer Travis Wall, who knew Tidwell from the latter's run on the aforementioned Fox series, revealed the news of Tidwell's death on Instagram.

"My heart is broken. Yesterday I lost a brother," Wall wrote, adding:

"And we all lost a gift. I’m not ready. But I never think I will be. Because I can’t believe this is real. I can’t believe you’re gone.

"You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration. I idolized you growing up. Wanted to dance just like you. Wanted to be you!

"I wish I could jump in your arms again like we used to when we were kids and onstage dancing."

Continued Wall in this emotional message:

“I wish I could jump in your arms again like we used to when we were kids and onstage dancing."

Tidwell lost to Sabra Johnson on the finale of So You Think You Can Dance Season3.

He was actially adopted by Wall's mother, Denise Wall, when he was 12 and, in 2003, he became a member of the American Ballet Theater.

Concluded Wall in his tribute:

We will all remember the joy and passion you brought to everyone you came in contact with through out your journey. A journey cut to short.

You are a legend. And I love you so much Danny. Rest In Peace my brother. I can’t believe I’m even typing this .

Please pray for my mom and my family during this difficult time.

"My heart is completely broken right now," So You Think You Can Dance alum Allison Holker also wrote on her Instagram Story, along with a photo of Tidwell that Wall had shared on his page.

"DANNY you were taken [too] soon! I love you so much...

"I learned so much from being around you and getting to see your talent first hand. You were a true artist!"

Elsewhere, along a very similar note, former So You Think You Can Dance judge and dance legend Debbie Allen also remembered Tidwell on social media.

"Danny Tidwell, our beautiful dancing genius "Prince amongst Paupers" you are in God's Ensemble," she wrote, concluding:

"We will always speak your name with love and respect. See you on the other side. Love, Mama D."

Allen also posted on her Instagram page a clip of Tidwell performing a dance routine set to Gavin DeGraw's cover of Queen's "We Are the Champions" back in 2007.

"This is how I will always see you Danny Tidwell," she wrote. "We speak your name. #dannytidwell"

Among other tributes:

Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller and Maddie Ziegler, who served as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation in 2016, also mourned Tidwell online.

"Dear God Noooooo @denisewalldance @traviswall my deepest sympathy - there are no words," Miller commented on one of Wall's posts.

"I'm so sorry sending my love," wrote Ziegler.

May Danny Tidwell rest in peace.