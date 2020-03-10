Courtney Stodden Poses With No Clothes & Names of Malala, Maya Angelou, Others Written on Body

by at .  Updated at .

Courtney Stodden has taken years to process what it meant to rise to fame from being a child birde to a much older creep.

She raised a few eyebrows with her nude tribute to International Women's Day, but she explains her choices.

Courtney Stodden Smiles in the Warm Light

Courtney Stodden is baring all on Instagram to celebrate International Women's Day.

On her naked body, she wrote the names of a number of famous, inspirational women.

She listed Malala Yousafzai, Maya Angelou, Demi Lovato, Halsey, Rose McGowan, Marilyn Monroe, and Dylan Farrow.

These women are, for the most part, known for being survivors.

Courtney Stodden International Women's Day Tribute 2020

Courtney looks gorgeous as always, whether she's dressed or baring it all.

(Admittedly, this style boob-coverage sometimes leaves followers with anatomy questions about nipple placement, it keeps it Instagram appropriate)

Naturally, she knew that some people would have questions about her choice of iconic women.

In her Instagram caption, Courtney made her statement a little easier to understand.

courtney stodden IG international women's day caption 2020

"About yesterday for women’s day. I chose these women because they’ve all survived so many ups and downs," Courtney writes.

"There are many other beautiful women I wanted to choose," she admits.

"But my body isn’t big enough for all of those warriors!" Courtney accurately jokes.

She opines: "Every day should be women’s day."

Courtney Stodden Is Divorced

Courtney then notes that she is sending "so much love to my fellow survivors of violation and abuse."

Not all of the women on her list are alive, and not all of them are survivors of sexual violence.

"We are MORE than what others see," Courtney affirms.

She concludes her caption with: "Much love and positivity girlies "

Courtney Stodden Thanksgiving Selfie

We won't go through each of the names.

Obviously, Rose McGowan and Dylan Farrow are not only famous survivors of sexual assault, but have spoken out about the predators.

Malala survived being shot by the Taliban in retaliation for her activism in favor of women's education.

She is also the youngest Nobel Prize laureate.

Courtney Stodden Car Selfie

Courtney herself is a survivor, as sexual predation takes many forms.

She was a child bride. At only 16 years old, her mother signed her up to marry a man who was more than twice her own age.

Most mothers would recoil in horror at the idea of effectively selling off their minor child to a wealthy older man.

Instead, Courtney's mother allegedly suggested to Doug that he might like a threesome of both her and her daughter.

Courtney With Doug

As always, someone appearing to benefit from sexual predation -- whether it's with money, fame, or security -- does not negate what happened.

Courtney is continuing on her journey of personal reflection.

As with all survivors, she must be wondering who she would be and what her life might be like if this had not happened to her.

These are natural thoughts, but it is not too late (it is never too late) for Courtney to be her own person.

Courtney Stodden as Ember, Pink Flamingo

Some may accuse Courtney's tribute of being in poor taste or tone deaf or ... literally whatever.

Just as there are countless ways to be a human being, to be a man, to be nonbinary, there are countless ways to be a woman.

Some women feel empowered when they are covered up. Others feel empowered when they are naked. It's up to the individual.

But some folks out there would just love to body-shame Courtney in an effort to drown out or distract from her message.

International Women's Day: Stars Celebrate on Twitter!
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags:

Courtney Stodden Biography

Courtney Stodden Picture
Courtney Stodden is a 16-year old singer. She's never had a hit of any kind, but she made news in the summer of 2011 for marrying Doug... More »
Full Name
Courtney Stodden

Courtney Stodden

Courtney Stodden Photos

Courtney Stodden Smiles in the Warm Light
Courtney Stodden International Women's Day Tribute 2020
Courtney With Doug
Courtney Stodden Is Divorced
Courtney Stodden as Ember, Pink Flamingo
Courtney Stodden as Ember

Courtney Stodden Videos

Courtney Stodden Releases Haunting New Music Video: WATCH!
Courtney Stodden Releases Haunting New Music Video: WATCH!
Courtney Stodden Begs and Pleads to Reunite with Her Husband
Courtney Stodden Begs and Pleads to Reunite with Her Husband
Courtney Stodden: Her Christmas Music Video is FILTHY!
Courtney Stodden: Her Christmas Music Video is FILTHY!