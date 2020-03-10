Courtney Stodden Poses With No Clothes & Names of Malala, Maya Angelou, Others Written on Body

Courtney Stodden has taken years to process what it meant to rise to fame from being a child birde to a much older creep.

She raised a few eyebrows with her nude tribute to International Women's Day, but she explains her choices.

Courtney Stodden is baring all on Instagram to celebrate International Women's Day.

On her naked body, she wrote the names of a number of famous, inspirational women.

She listed Malala Yousafzai, Maya Angelou, Demi Lovato, Halsey, Rose McGowan, Marilyn Monroe, and Dylan Farrow.

These women are, for the most part, known for being survivors.

Courtney looks gorgeous as always, whether she's dressed or baring it all.

(Admittedly, this style boob-coverage sometimes leaves followers with anatomy questions about nipple placement, it keeps it Instagram appropriate)

Naturally, she knew that some people would have questions about her choice of iconic women.

In her Instagram caption, Courtney made her statement a little easier to understand.

"About yesterday for women’s day. I chose these women because they’ve all survived so many ups and downs," Courtney writes.

"There are many other beautiful women I wanted to choose," she admits.

"But my body isn’t big enough for all of those warriors!" Courtney accurately jokes.

She opines: "Every day should be women’s day."

Courtney then notes that she is sending "so much love to my fellow survivors of violation and abuse."

Not all of the women on her list are alive, and not all of them are survivors of sexual violence.

"We are MORE than what others see," Courtney affirms.

She concludes her caption with: "Much love and positivity girlies "

We won't go through each of the names.

Obviously, Rose McGowan and Dylan Farrow are not only famous survivors of sexual assault, but have spoken out about the predators.

Malala survived being shot by the Taliban in retaliation for her activism in favor of women's education.

She is also the youngest Nobel Prize laureate.

Courtney herself is a survivor, as sexual predation takes many forms.

She was a child bride. At only 16 years old, her mother signed her up to marry a man who was more than twice her own age.

Most mothers would recoil in horror at the idea of effectively selling off their minor child to a wealthy older man.

Instead, Courtney's mother allegedly suggested to Doug that he might like a threesome of both her and her daughter.

As always, someone appearing to benefit from sexual predation -- whether it's with money, fame, or security -- does not negate what happened.

Courtney is continuing on her journey of personal reflection.

As with all survivors, she must be wondering who she would be and what her life might be like if this had not happened to her.

These are natural thoughts, but it is not too late (it is never too late) for Courtney to be her own person.

Some may accuse Courtney's tribute of being in poor taste or tone deaf or ... literally whatever.

Just as there are countless ways to be a human being, to be a man, to be nonbinary, there are countless ways to be a woman.

Some women feel empowered when they are covered up. Others feel empowered when they are naked. It's up to the individual.

But some folks out there would just love to body-shame Courtney in an effort to drown out or distract from her message.