Courtney Stodden: I Was Groomed to Be a Child Bride & Forced to Marry an Abusive Old Guy!

As of this week, Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchison are officially divorced.

Obviously, the whole relationship was an ill-advised, inappropriate mess from the start, but at first, it seemed that the split would be a relatively civil one.

However, now that the papers have been signed and the gloves are off, it's become clear that these two really, really dislike each other.

The trash-talking began with Doug alleged that Courtney faked the pregnancy and miscarriage that earned her so much sympathy from fans back in 2016.

Hutchison admits that he played along with the charade, but says it was Courtney who came up with the plan.

"Courtney came up with a strategy," he wrote in his new book, the unfortunately titled Flushing Hollywood: Fake News, Fake Boobs.

"I'm not trying to blame her, but it was her idea... She wanted to convince the public that she was pregnant so we can get paid for interviews and possibly a reality show."

Now, it seems Courtney has a memoir of her own on the way.

It's unclear if she'll rebut Doug's claim about the fake pregnancy, but it's very clear that she plans to expose her marriage to Hutchison as an utter sham.

As you may recall, Courtney was just 16 when she married Doug, who was 51 at the time.

The wedding made headlines, and in a shocking new Instagram post, Courtney claims that's exactly why the adults in her life forced her into it.

Stodden posted the above photo from her early days with Hutchison, along with a heartbreaking post about the abuse she's suffered:

"It’s an emotional day for me. God only knows how he’s feeling, but I can tell you that it’s for the better. I look back at this picture and feel absolutely taken advantage of," Stodden wrote.

"I’ve been scared to even speak up about feeling groomed or being verbally abused during the almost 10 year marriage because I was a child and he was 50 when we married but I’m a woman now and it’s time for me to put my big girl pants on and speak on this matter," she added.

Courtney seems to be suggesting that Hutchison did not act alone, and in the past, she's blamed her mother for forcing her into marriage:

"I’ve felt completely trapped, manipulated and at times abandoned by adults," she continued, adding:

"Stay tuned for my book."

In the posts most heartbreaking passage, Stodden writes:

"You've left me — a child woman, feeling belittled and confused. These things I shall overcome. I wish you well."

She ends the lengthy post with a chilling plea to Hutchison:

"But please don't ever do this to another minor again," she pleads.

"It's not right -- even if the parent signs off. Wait a respectable amount of time before marrying. Children aren't on your level. I'll always love you regardless. Be better. As shall I."

A rep for Hutchison has already issued a statement to Too Fab in response to Courtney's claims.

"FYI, Courtney should probably get the length of her marriage correct, (six years not ten)," the rep wrote.

"I guess this is all coming as a retaliatory effort for Doug finally coming clean about Courtney faking a pregnancy and miscarriage for money and promotional benefit amongst other things that went on during their marriage."

It seems this situation is soon to get even uglier.