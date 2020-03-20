Colton Underwood Has Now Tested Positive for Coronavirus

As it turns out, Bachelor Nation is not immune from Covid-19.

Because, in case it isn't apparent by now, no one is immune from Covid-19.

On Friday afternoon, franchise alum Colton Underwood revealed that he had tested positive for Coronavirus, the disease that has crippled America, as well as many other countries around the globe.

"My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today," Colton said in a video shared online, adding:

"For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine... please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home.

'We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I'll keep you posted, Love y'all."

In the video he posted, Underwood -- who is quarantining at Cassie Randolph’s family’s home in Huntington Beach, California -- added that coronavirus is “kicking his ass."

This is what he said on the topic:

'I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath.

"Or go the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted, so I guess the reason I’m sharing this is not to cause fear or panic, but to encourage you guys to do your part."

Underwood was the anchor of The Bachelor Season 23.

He's a a former professional football player and a charity founder from Washington, Illinois.

Also a fourth-place finisher and a well-known virgin on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, Underwood chose Randolph as the winner of his season... but did not propose.

The two are still together, one of the few success stories in show history.

In light the diagnosis, the reality star admirably took this as an opportunity to encourage EVERYone to social distance, as the government has advised.

On Instagram Live he tried to educate those who believe the virus is "for the elderly people," using himself as an example:

"I want to let you guys know, I am 28, I consider myself pretty healthy -- I workout regularly, I eat healthy.

"I became symptomatic a few days ago."

Jade Roper, Ben Higgins and many more from Bachelor Nation all responded to Colton's reveal with their love and well-wishes for the star, including girlfriend Cassie, who commented simply:

"Love you."

Covid-19 has now taken the lives of over 200 Americans, and the number is rising significantly everyday.

Most school systems around the country are closed, as are most non-essential businesses.

Cities such as Los Angeles and New York have ordered all residents to stay inside -- at all times.

Among the well-known names out there who have been diagnosed with the virus?

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim and Kevin Durant.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.

Stay safe out there and please be smart.