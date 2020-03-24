Christy McGinity, Little Women: LA Star, Loses Newborn Baby

Christy McGinity has shared some heart-shattering news with her fans.

In a statement to various celebrity gossip outlets, the Little Women: LA star and boyfriend Gonzalo Justo Carazo confirmed on Monday that their newborn daughter died just two weeks after birth.

'It is with our deepest sorrow that we send our baby girl Violet Eva Carazo to play with the angels," said the couple in a statement, adding:

"We were able to spend two weeks with our sweet baby girl and for that we are forever thankful.

"Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers are very much appreciated."

McGinity announced she was expecting back in August.

"This will be a new experience," Carazo told Radar Online at the time, referring to how his girlfriend is 42 years old and continuing as follows:

"I never thought because of her age that Christy could get pregnant again. I was speechless at first, quiet."

Carazo admitted the news came as a shock at first, but then said he was psyched for a new "journey" and concluded in this interview last summer:

"My stomach was in knots as it was a lot to take in. Overall, I'm happy because I love Christy!"

Baby Violet was born seven weeks premature on March 6. She measured 15 inches in length at the time and weighed in at 3 lbs., 15 oz.

“The family welcomes your thoughts and prayers, but requests privacy during this difficult time,” a rep for the reality star told People Magazine on March 10.

Shortly before welcoming their child, Carazo posted a photo from their “beautiful baby girl’s ultrasound.”

“Experiencing this entire journey has taught me a lot about Life and has opened up my eyes on how magical this journey of becoming a first time parent really is,” he wrote.

“I can’t wait to meet our baby girl! #VioletEva#BabyC #1srTimeDad #DadToBe#InLove.”

Tragically, it was evident from the moment of her birth that Violet was in trouble.

For much of her life, the baby lived in the neonatal intensive care unit, where her father and mother celebrated the first week of her life.

Gonzalo posted:

Happy One Week Old Birthday to our Baby Girl Violet. Thank U for making me a Dad and bringing me an entire new perspective during your first week of Life.

We love you so much! #BabyGirl #1stTimeDad #7WeeksEarly #OverprotectiveDad #Daddysgirl #NICUBaby #Love #OneDayAtATime.

McGinity, who has appeared on the aforementioned Lifetime series since 2014, is also a mother to daughter Autumn and son Trenton; both from a previous marriage.

McGinity married second husband Todd Gibel in 2014. They split in 2019 with their divorce being finalized one month before she welcomed Violet.

She and Carazo began dating in 2019 after being friends for years.

Please join us in keeping them in your thoughts.

We simply can't imagine what they're doing through right now.

May little Violet rest in peace.