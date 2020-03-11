Christine Brown Rocks New Workout Clothes, Looks Sensational

Christine Brown would like to change the subject for a minute, okay?

She knows there's a lot of negativity surrounding Sister Wives these days and she'd like fans to talk about something aside from the constant tension between Kody and his spouses.

At least that's what we think Christine is doing here.

The veteran reality star, who often takes social media followers inside her home and/or life, has shared a new photo on Instagram.

"Lularoe made WORKOUT CLOTHES!! RISE BABY!!" Brown wrote as a caption to the above image, adding the following hashtags:

#lularoebrave #brave #fearless #lularoefearless #becauseoflularoe #lularoeconfident

The TLC personality didn't mention her weight loss journey anywhere in this message, but she's been pretty open for several months now about her attempt to improve her figure.

And fans are taking notice.

“Wow, Christine you look fantastic,” one of her followers wrote, complimenting her progress.

“Look at how little you are getting! You look great,” another wrote about the mother of six, while a third even dubbed her a “skinny mini."

Christine previously talked about how she got her incredible results, revealing that she “eats for [her] blood type” and works out.

She really does look pretty great, which is not the adjective we'd use these days for her relationship with Kody.

As viewers have seen each Sunday night over the past couple months, the self-centered husband and father has been clashing with his Sister Wives because he wants to build on large home for the entire family...

... and no one else agrees with this proposal.

Christine is at the front of this defiant pack, too.

"Honestly," she confessed on Twitter last month. "I'm a better mom living separate."

Christine emphasized that she loves Meri, Janelle and Robyn very much, but she's just being honest and realistic here because, come on... who wants to live with all the kids and spouses undeer one roof.

We know we wouldn't.

Christine, meanwhile, can at least take comfort in knowing that her spouses have her back.

On Twitterr a couple weeks ago, Robyn gave Christine props for being so honest and brave when it came to dealing with Kody.

That's a topic for another time, though, we guess.

For now, we'll just focus on Christine's physique, tell her she looks spectacular and look forward to her next update.