Charlie Sheen Responds to Corey Haim Rape Allegations

Throughout the rise of the #MeToo movement, actor Corey Feldman repeatedly claimed that he and his late friend Corey Haim were sexually assaulted by some of the same powerful men who victimized so many women working in Hollywood.

This week, Feldman doubled down on his allegations and repeated his claim that Haim was raped by Charlie Sheen on the set of the 1986 film Lucas.

The Two Coreys

On Monday, Feldman debuted a documentary he directed entitled (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys.

The film featured a number of shocking allegations, most notably the claim that a 21-year-old Sheen raped Haim when the actor was just 13 years old.

"He told me, 'Charlie bent me over in between two trailers and put Crisco oil on my butt and raped me in broad daylight,'" Feldman recalls in the film.

"'Anybody could have walked by, anybody could have seen it.'"

Corey Haim in Later Years

Similar accusations surrounding Sheen and Haim's relationship have been circulating for years, but the claims have never before received so much attention from the mainstream press.

At first, Sheen remained silent on this latest round of allegations, but on Thursday, he issued a statement through his publicist.

"These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred," Sheen said.

He went on to encourage the public to focus on "what [Haim's] mother Judy Haim has to say."

Charlie Sheen and His Shirt

"My son never mentioned Charlie," Judy Haim said when the allegations first surfaced in 2017.

"We never talked about Charlie. It was all made up," she continued.

"If my son was here to hear all of this he would throw up."

Haim passed away in 2010 as result of health conditions that stemmed from his many years of substance abuse.

Corey Haim Pic

At the time, Feldman claimed that he and Haim both suffered from severe trauma as a result of the sexual abuse they endured as child stars.

Feldman says he still believes that Haim's abusers are directly responsible for his death at the age of 38.

The accusations against Sheen have already led to numerous lawsuits, including one in which the actor sued The National Enquirer for publishing Feldman's claims.

That suit was eventually settled out of court.

