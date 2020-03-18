Catelynn Lowell Warns Fans: Don't Expect to See Much of Carly Anymore

We've all seen the shocking moment of Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's surprise Vow Renewal. Now, that is being explained.

But Catelynn is also warning fans that they're not going to see as much of Carly as they usually do. But why?

Catelynn opened up to E! News this week about why fans will notice that this season is a little different when it comes to Carly.

"The summer is coming up and if we were to have a visit," Catelynn warns, "it would be during the summer."

"Viewers got to see that last summer," she observes.

But Catelynn explains that this was "because we were filming in the summer when we went to go see [Carly and her adoptive parents]."

"Obviously she is a part of our story," Catelynn affirms of her firstborn.

"So when things come up on camera," she reasons, "we talk about her as much as we can."

"We are in the process of talking with her parents about having another visit and if we can make it all work for everyone," Catelynn reveals.

She adds: "Then we will definitely try and do it."

But there are more barriers to viewers seeing Carly on their screens than just logistical concerns about scheduling a visit.

"Carly is getting older," Catelynn notes, "and she's about to be 11."

"And," she continues, "it's gotten to a point where her parents want to keep her private."

Catelynn quickly adds that this is something "which we respect."

"But another part of it," Catelynn reasons, "is that she's older."

Carly is older "and she's going to be explaining to her friends what her adoption story looks like from her view of it."

"I think it's important for her to be able to share with people going through it," Catelynn expresses, "and share her story."

That makes a lot of sense.

"And her parents aren't on a TV show," Catelynn reminds everyone, "and they like to have a private life."

She notes that this is something "which I completely understand."

"And it just comes from respecting their wishes and what they see for Carly and Carly's future," Catelynn explains.

She continues: "And her being able to tell her own story when she's ready."

Catelynn has also offered an explanation of the surprise renewal of her vows with Tyler.

"We had a lot of bumps in the road," she acknowledges.

"We had that separation," she notes, "so I just kind of wanted to renew our vows and have a fresh start and new beginning."

"We're open and honest with each other," Catelynn says of the rules that she and Tyler use to keep a healthy bond.

"We don't ever call each other out with each other's names," Catelynn adds.

"We've put in a lot of work and learned tools over the years," she says, "and that's why we are so open with the show and don't hide anything."

"It teaches us things and teaches the viewers things," Catelynn reasons.

"But I feel for our relationship, it's huge for communication," she states. "Communication and trust are two huge things."

Catelynn has also revealed that Tyler would like to one day have a son.

"My baby fever has been through the roof," Catelynn admits, "but Vaeda is getting bigger and is no longer an infant."

"One day we want to have another child," she predicts, "but we're not like jumping on it yet."

"But," she confesses, "it's something we're thinking about."

"Nova says that she wants another brother and another little sister and I told her, ‘Girl you are out of your mind,'' Catelynn says with a laugh.

She concludes: "I have a feeling she might jinx me."