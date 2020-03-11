Catelynn Lowell Confirms: I Still Have One Kid in Me!

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra aren't done just yet.

Not with reality television, and not with having children, either.

In a new interview wiith Hollywood Life, Catelynnn made it very clear that the couple plans to conceive a fourth child at some point in the relative near future.

(For the record, Catelynn and Tyler welcomed a girl named Carly when they were teenagers and then gave her up for adoption; they are also parents to a five-year old named Novalee and a one-year old named Vaeda.)

“There are plans for more kids," Catelynnn told the aforementioned gossip site this week, adding in more detail:

"I mean, not right at this moment because Vaeda just turned a year old.

"So, we’re going to wait a little bit longer and then eventually have one more and then we’ll be completely done. We will be done."

This isn't the first time Catelynn has made such a proclamation.

She and Tyler have always said they want a large family.

“My baby fever is insane!” Catelynn even said just last month to People, to which Baltierra concurred as follows:

“We’re not done yet. We just love being parents too much.”

One of the reasons Catelynn and Tyler feel so passionately about expanding their family is that their relationship is stronger than ever.

Need evidence of this stability?

You'll get it on the new season of Teen Mom OG, which will feature the couple renewing their vows during a trip to Hawaii.

"It was my idea to surprise Tyler," Catelynn now says of this romantic ceremony, explaining:

"For our honeymoon we spent it in Hawaii and then obviously everybody saw the year that we had prior with the separation and us working on our relationship."

It's true;

Back in 2018, Tyler asked for a 30-day separation from his wife.

He emphasized on numerous occasions that he never planned to file for divorce; he just needed a break from the stress of a miscarriage and Catelynn's mental health struggles and a host of other issues.

"We came out on the other side obviously and are doing really good," Catelynn said this week of that experience, adding of the vow renewal:

"It was more of a recommitment ceremony, even though obviously we’re already committed to each other, but letting go of the past and moving forward on a fresh start."

Catelynn and Tyler’s current journey will be a huge part of the new season of Teen Mom OG, which premieres on MTV on Tuesday, March 17.

Lowell openly admits the pair attended a greal deal of therapy and that she's learned to communicate with her husband better than ever before.

"There’s always going to be bumps in the road with any relationship, whether it’s your husband or wife or friendships or any relationship,” she concluded to Hollywood Life.

“There’s always going to be things that you have to go through. I think with being married and that relationship, yeah, it’s choosing to work on it even when it gets hard because it’s possible."