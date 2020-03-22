Cassie Randolph is Here with an Update on Colton Underwood

As previously detailed, Colton Underwood has been diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus.

This sucks for the former Bachelor, who anchored Season 23 of the ABC franchise.

But there is, at least, a very pretty and very loving silver lining for the reality star while he recovers in California from this challenging illness:

He isn't alone.

In fact, he's surrounded by girlfriend Cassie Randolph, who has remained by Colton's side ever since the two found love and decided to date at the conclusion of the aforementioned season.

Over the weekend, Randolph delivered an update on how she and her family are managing their time in self-quarantine, sharring several videos on her Instagram Story shortly after Underwood shared news of his infection.

She and Underwood are crashing during this difficult time with the former's parents.

“We’re here with my family. We’ve been doing the social distancing and been quarantining ourselves for the past week now. Now we all can’t leave the house,” said Cassie in one of these videos.

Continued Cassie:

“We’re going to keep you updated on symptoms and how this thing is going. We’re all making sure to take very good care of ourselves and staying healthy.

"We’re trying to one, stay positive, two, take a lot of vitamins, and get a lot of sleep.”

Underwood is only 28 years old and in great physical shape.

But he noted in his Covid-19 announcement that this disease has hit him VERY hard.

"I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath. Or go the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted," he said, prior to urging all citizens to do their part in order to slow down the spread of this virus:

"The reason I’m sharing this is not to cause fear or panic, but to encourage you guys to do your part."

What does that part entail?

Staying inside, staying away from as many people as possible and telling everyone you know to do the same.

You may contract the virus, you may not even show any symptons -- and then you may pass it along to someone who is vulnerable and who would therefore get very sick or even die.

This is serious, guys.

Randolph said the same in her video on Friday, begging her followers to “please, please practice [social distancing] because it’s the only thing that we can do.

"If we have it probably a lot of other people out there have it too even if they haven’t been tested for it. So just treat yourself like you do have it."

Randolph later answered questions on her Instagram Story about how Underwood contracted the virus, and what he has been doing to stay healthy.

“At this point, it could have been anywhere that he was in the past 2 weeks.

"Whether it be from a stranger that he touched the same door handle as, or from a friend, someone in my family…,” she wrote.

Colton is hanging out by himself these days on the third floor of his in-laws' home.

Cassie brings him a few items, then disinfects herself and then leaves him alone.

Concluded Underwood, who is one of many celebrities that have been diagnosed in the last few days, on Friday:

I just want to encourage everybody to stay at home. Stay in your house and do your part and take care of one another.

