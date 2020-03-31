Carole Baskin: Murder Investigation Reopened Following Tiger King Uproar?!

The Netflix series Tiger King is a near-flawless piece of documentary filmmaking, but if you'll allow us to engage in a bit of nit-picking, we have pinpointed a couple minor defects:

For one thing, all of the protagonists are so deeply f--ked up that choosing one to root for is a virtual impossibility.

On top of that, there's so much wall-to-wall insanity that it can be easy to forget about some of the doc's most bonkers moments just minutes after they take place.

You think the story has reached peak craziness, and the next thing you know Joe Exotic is dressed as a redneck priest, regaling a bereaved mother with a detailed anecdote about her son's testicles ("golden nuggets," as Joe calls them) before breaking into a song that has nothing to do with the young man's suicide.

If we weren't all stuck inside for the foreseeable future with no March Madness to fuel the national conversation, it might all be too much.

Anyway, one storyline that has not been overlooked in the countless memes and thinkpieces Tiger King has inspired in the week since its debut is the disappearance of Carole Baskin's husband, Jack "Don" Lewis.

In the doc, Carole's many enemies make a pretty strong case that she either murdered Don or has information about his disappearance that she's kept hidden from police.

Now, the sheriff of Hillsborough County, Florida has decided to take advantage of the hype surrounding the Netflix series to seek new information regarding this 23-year-old cold case.

"Since @netflix and #Covid19 #Quarantine has made #TigerKing all the rage, I figured it was a good time to ask for new leads," the sheriff tweeted on Monday morning.

Yes, Don's remains may have passed through a large cat's large intestine during the Clinton administration (since the Baskins are a litigious lot, we'll take this opportunity to point out that we're joking), but it seems the sheriff is still eager to close this case.

And at least one concerned party believes there's sufficient evidence to toss Carole in a cell right next to her exotic rival.

“Joe had a whole file cabinet in the office full of all the paperwork proving it way more than the documentary showed,” Jeff Lowe told Us Weekly on Monday.

“He has handwriting analysis, Carole’s diary, just tons of stuff that pointed to her guilt," Lowe added.

“Joe had a spy inside Carole’s office for a while. She was sending him all kinds of personal information, but Carole finally found out and fired the girl."

Lowe, of course, is the biggest scumbag in a series that's populated almost entirely by scumbags, but he claims to have inside knowledge that points to Baskin's guilt:

“Carole is guilty, in my opinion," Lowe told the tabloid.

"Don was already trying to plan his exit and was trying to find a way to keep his money if he was going to divorce her.”

Carole, of course, maintains her innocence, and she says she plans to file a lawsuit against Tiger King's producers alleging that the documentary featured slanderous false claims throughout.

"They devoted an entire segment to 23-year-old lies and innuendos suggesting I was involved in my husband Don's 1997 disappearance," Baskin said in a statement issued on Sunday.

For his part, Joe Exotic is petitioning Donald Trump in the hope of obtaining a presidential pardon that will free him from priosn.

Success in that endeavor seems unlikely, but literally nothing can surprise us in 2020.