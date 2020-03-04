Britney Spears' Son Goes OFF on Her Dad: That Douche is Ruining Her Life and Can Go Die!

Britney Spears has done everything in her power to keep her kids safe from her awful dad, Jaime Spears.

But that doesn't stop them from growing up.

Her younger son, Jayden James Federline, has apparently formed his own opinions about his grandfather.

Jayden went on Instagram Live to tease fans with some insight into his family's drama. They're not positive.

In a live video, the 13-year-old shared what he could in response to a flurry of questions from fans who've followed his mom for decades.

"What’s going on with my mom?" Jayden asked in response to a #FreeBritney fan question.

He promised: "I’ll tell you guys the whole story about my mom and stuff if I get 5,000 followers on my Instagram."

“That stuff will come out way in the future," Jayden said, "[when] I get really popular."

But Jayden is the first to admit that, as a 13-year-old who turns 14 in September of this year, he doesn't know everything.

Naturally, someone asked if Britney is “being controlled” through the conservatorship.

Jayden replied: “No." Then, he considered, answering: "I don’t know."

That was very honest of him, especially when you consider his age and his natural desire for social media clout.

People may worry about Britney's guilded cage, but it's no surprise that Jayden was asked about her claim to fame: her music.

"Actually I haven’t seen her doing a lot of music at all. I don’t think that … I don’t know, dude," Jayden admitted.

"I don’t even know," he continued. "I remember one time I asked her, I said, ‘Mom, what happened to your music?’"

Jayden recalled: "And she was like, ‘I don’t know, honey. I think I might just quit it.’ I’m like, ‘What? What are you saying?'"

He recounts having told her: "'Like, do you know how much bank you make off of that stuff?’"

She absolutely does know how much bank she makes off of that stuff.

But creative work is complicated, and Britney's life is complicated. She also does not hold the reins of her own career.

That's the conservatorship for you. We would love new music from her, but have no right to demand it.

Jayden also touched on a complicated topic - his mother's ridiculously beefy boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

"I like Sam," Jayden reveals. That is super mature of him.

"He’s good, he’s nice," he opines.

"He’s a really good dude."

Well at least that part of Brit's life seems stable.

Last year, Kevin Federline accused Jamie Spears, Britney's widely disliked dad, of physically attacking his older son, Sean Preston.

Jayden clearly shares the opinion of most people about the man who allegedly broke down a door to shake his brother.

He calls Jamie "a jerk" and "a pretty big d--k."

Well, he's not wrong.

After dropping an F-bomb, Jayden says "He can go die."

Britney and Kevin moved heaven and earth to ensure that the alleged abuse that took place in 2019 could not be repeated.

Both Jayden and his brother are protected by a three-year restraining order that prevents Jamie from coming near either of them.

As we have said before, we hope that it will keep their ailing grandfather in check for the rest of his life.

Won't Jayden get into trouble for spilling family secrets?

"I mean, my dad doesn’t care,” he assures his fans.

“I have the best dad ever," Jayden gushes. "My dad’s literally Jesus."

That is some seriously good praise.

How often do you hear a teenage boy talk about their dad like that?

Never, pretty much.

Anyway, we raised our eyebrows a little at the idea that Jayden was effectively auctioning off family drama in exchange for followers.

But mostly, that was just because he could have asked for way more. 5,000? Adults can get that much posting occassional thirst traps.

Clearly, Jayden is banking on his mother's fame for clout, and we don't blame him.

He has every right to share his experiences if he chooses, and we're glad that he has parents who make him feel comfortable doing so.