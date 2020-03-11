Briana DeJesus to Kailyn Lowry: I'm Gonna Bang Chris Lopez!

As you're probably aware, Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fourth child.

And you're probably also aware that Kail is pregnant by Chris Lopez, the deadbeat who's also father to her third son, Lux.

The news of Kail's pregnancy comes at a complicated time, as she filed for a restraining order against Lopez around the time she conceived her fourth.

Needless to say, Chris is somewhat of a sensitive topic for Kail at the moment.

So perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that her rival Briana DeJesus is taking full advantage of that vulnerability.

The trouble began earlier this week, then Bri tweeted:

"Have you c--ming all summer like a season pass," which is a pretty clever line, albeit probably not an original creation of Briana's.

"You know what would make for good television? If you went after Chris," one fan replied.

"Imagine all the drama! This season would be lit. Secure the bag girl. Get those ratings up!"

"I'd watch that, come on @xobrianadej save TM2," another follower commented.

"What's his Twitter? Lmao," Bri replied.

Now, in all likelihood, Bri did not contact Chris and has no intention of sleeping with an unemployed deadbeat dad for the sole purpose of exacting revenge on her rival.

But all the same, the tweet probably had the intended effect of pissing Kail off.

And arguably, Lowry sort of had it coming.

Earlier this month, Kailyn posted a nude pregnancy photo in which can be seen standing in a barn next to a horse, for some reason.

Some commenters made cruel comments about Kail's appearance, but most focused on the aesthetic weirdness of the pic.

Again, Kail was naked, pregnant, and standing in a barn next to a horse. It was weird.

Lowry eventually conceded defeat and deleted the pic, but not before Briana offered her two cents.

"No mam," Bri tweeted along with a string of laughing emojis.

Many believe that Kail's response to the comment was disproportionately harsh.

“Posting this photo didn’t go as planned. #Yikes. But remember the time [Shakiel Brown] posted the video [of] y’all having sex?” Lowry asked.

Bri most certainly remembers that incident, as Brown was arrested and prosecuted for revenge porn.

So yeah, not terribly cool to dredge that up.

Bri could have maintained the moral high ground here, but instead, she struck a low blow of her own, writing:

“Girl, shut the f–k up! LOL, go continue getting beat up by Chris. LOL.”

Yeah, we probably don't need to explain to you why that one's not okay.

The feud between the Teen Mom 2 co-stars dates back to the time when DeJesus was dating Javi Marroquin, Kail's ex-husband.

That was years ago -- 2017, to be exact -- but clearly, the bad blood remains.

And sadly, it seems neither Kail nor Bri has done much growing up in that time.

Hopefully, they'll start working on thst ASAP.