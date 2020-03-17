Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat: Actually Dating?!

Throughout the 2020 awards season, rumors of a Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston reconciliation circulated non-stop on social media.

But it turns out that all the while, Brad may have had his sights set on a different former sitcom star:

Maybe you remember Alia Shawkat from her work on the beloved Fox sitcom Arrested Development.

Sadly, if you weren't a fan of the show, you probably missed the brilliance of our pun in that sentence.

Alia played Maeby Funke (pronounced "maybe" -- get it?!) in the cult classic, which may or may not have more seasons in the offing in its second life on Netflix.

Alia has continued to appear in well-received projects in the years since AD's semi-temporary hiatus -- and apparently, these days, she's playing a starring role in the life of one William Bradley Pitt.

(Fun coronavirus quarantine game -- make a list of celebrities whose full names make them sound like forgotten Civil War generals!)

Anyway, despite the pandemic panic keeping most Americans inside these days, it seems Brad and Alia have been spotted together multiple times over the course of the past week.

According to a new report from In Touch, Brad and Alia attended a concert -- apparently those are still happening in some parts of the world -- and just yesterday, they were spotted enjoying some burgers together at In-N-Out.

We're okay with that one -- In-N-Out should be considered an essential service.

“They’re so fond of each other and spend more time together than anyone realizes,” one insider tells the magazine.

“Brad’s telling friends she’s one of the most interesting women he’s met in L.A. in a very long while,” the source adds.

“He’s really into Alia, but he’s taking this slowly.”

A second source takes things several steps further, acknowledging that Brad is moving slowly with Alia, but predicting that that won't be the case for long.

“He’s been slowly dipping his toe in the dating pool, and he’s finally found someone he connects with,” the insider says.

“He really likes spending time with Alia. He’s excited to fall in love again.”

Of course, the 56-year-old father of six is concerned that he might prove to be a burden to the 30-year-old actress.

“Brad comes with a lot of baggage! He’s worried about the attention she’ll get,” says the second source.

“Not a lot of women can handle that scrutiny, but if anyone can, it’s Alia.”

It's true that Alia has been in the spotlight since her early teen years.

But starring in a cult classic sitcom is not the same as dating one of the most famous men on the planet.

Especially since she'll have to deal with all the Brannifer fans who really had their hearts set on that Pitt-Aniston reconciliation.