Bethenny Frankel Donates 10,000 Face Masks to Aid Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Perhaps you loved Bethenny Frankel during her time as a Real Housewife of Bravo.

Perhaps you hated her.

Right now, though? No matter how you felt about her during her run on this franchise?

You just need to admire her.

In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic throughout America and the globe, Frankel's disaster relief initiative, BStrong, is putting together “corona kits” to help families in need.

As she told People Magazine, the Real Housewives of New York City alum is basically doing everything she can to assist with this worldwide emergency.

The most important example so far?

BStrong, along with Frankel’s partner, Global Empowerment Mission, and boyfriend Paul Bernon, are donating 10,000 N95 medically-approved masks next week to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

As anyone who follows the news sadly knows well, there's an enormous shortage of these necessary items in hospitals across the nation.

Why did Frankel choose Massachusetts General Hospital for this donation?

Because she went into anaphylactic shock over a year ago after suffering a near-fatal allergic reaction to fish.

Following the scary incident, Frankel was hospitalized at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, which is part of Massachusetts General Hospital.

I went to Boston University and the hospital, Newton-Wellesley, which is part of Mass General, is who saved my life,” she tells People, detailing how her organization acquired the aforementioned face masks:

"We have relationships in every supply chain for a disaster, so we have multiple suppliers making hand sanitizer gel and masks for us as we speak.

'We used masks for the Guatemala volcano eruption and we have a warehouse in Miami where we house our aid and supplies."

Continued Frankel, speaking on the crisis and what she is doing to assist:

“We have 100,000 masks being distributed to hospitals in crisis next week in addition to our corona kits, hydration, immune building and sanitization kits.

As of this writing, over 400 people have been died from Covid-19.

Among the most notable celebrities to simply be diagnosed have been: Tom Hanks, Kevin Durant and Frankel's good friend, Andy Cohen.

“This is the biggest crisis now in my opinion,” Frankel says about the coronavirus.

And for those who would like to donate to BStrong? “

Send us the grant and we will send masks directly to the hospital,” she adds.

Back in August, Frankel quit The Real Housewives, explaining at the time:

“It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women...

"My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals.

"I am excited for my future.

"The best is yet to come."