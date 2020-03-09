Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas: Dating!

At first glance, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas may not seem to have much in common, but on closer inspection, they're two peas in a pod.

Ana's character in Knives Out couldn't lie without throwing up, while Ben spent much of the past two decades either lying or throwing up!

We kid! Ben's alcoholism is nothing to joke about, and we sincerely congratulate him on sobering up.

However, we'll continue to roast him for lying about his giant back tattoo until our final days.

Anyway, what do Ben and Ana really have in common?

Well, they're co-starring in the new film Deep Water -- and it seems they're also collaborating on Hollywood's hottest new May-December romance.

Yes, according to a new report from People magazine (which means it's almost certainly legit) Ben and Ana are officially an item.

“They are definitely dating,” a source tells the magazine.

The couple met on set back in November, and they've continued spending time together in the months since Deep Water wrapped.

Most recently, Ben and Ana were spotted on a date together in her native Cuba.

Travel restrictions make it difficult for Americans to vacation in Cuba, but we're pretty sure those restrictions go out the window for anybody who once played Batman.

Despite his recent divorce from Jennifer Garner and the several messy controversies that followed, Ben is still an A-list movie star, which means he probably didn't have to work terribly hard to win over Ana.

Still, it seems he's been going the extra mile by seducing his co-star in her native tongue.

“Ben Affleck right behind me spitting game to Ana de Armas in Spanish all night long is a vibe,” one onlooker tweeted over the weekend.

Yes, as he's demonstrated in recent interviews, Ben is fluent in Spanish, and he credits he eldest daughter for helping him keep his skills sharp.

“She’s always been a very good student, and she’s been interested in Spanish, and so I would often help her,” Affleck recently told an interviewer.

“Now, all of a sudden, she’s gotten into the grade where she’s, like, in the harder Spanish classes and she’s getting better.”

So there you go, kids.

There are plenty of reasons to learn a foreign language, not the least of which is that you might one day have the opportunity to date a foreign movie star.

Of course, it's far more likely that you'll use that knowledge to find a bathroom after incurring a wicked case of Montezuma's Revenge on vacation.

Either way, you'll still be glad you learned.