Bear Brown: I'm Not a Deadbeat Dad! I Challenged Paternity By Mistake!

Last week, Raiven Adams gave birth to her child, a premature baby boy named River Anthony. Days later, Bear filed to disestablish paternity.

This week, Bear is suddenly claiming that the filing was an accident, that he meant to establish paternity. Raiven is calling BS.

Last year, Raiven Adams discovered that she was pregnant just after breaking off her engagement to Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown.

The two tried to reconcile, but it didn't work out. Raiven has since accused Bear of emotional abuse, drug use, and making threats.

Then, days after River's birth, Bear and his attorney filed documents in court that appeared to deny paternity.

River remains in NICU. Meanwhile, Bear appears to have changed his tune. Here's what he had to say:

"It was two days after River was born before anyone told me!" Bear says.

Notably, he spent time around his son's premature birth camping but very clearly had his phone.

"I am not trying to un-establish myself as Rivers Dad," he claims.

Bear clarifies: "I am trying to establish myself AS his dad, so that I will have equal rights as a parent!"

"When my petition was filed there was a mistake in the order," Bear insists.

"it was supposed to say I’m trying to establish myself as Rivers dad!" he announces. "NOT un-establish!"

"Please check the court records," he says, "and you will find the mistake has been rectified!"

"I will always consider myself Rivers Dad!" Bear proclaims. "Thank you everybody for sticking with me!"

If you're finding it hard to believe that Bear and his attorney somehow made or ignored this "mistake," you're not alone.

But first, Raiven took him to task over his alleged abusive and toxic behavior during their relationship.

She says that Bear has turned down multiple opportunities to check up on his son.

Raiven tells her followers that what she knew that she could never let her son go through the treatment that she experienced with Bear.

Raiven also notes that she's not a golddigger of any kind, and that River's healthcare is being covered by Medicaid.

"I spent my entire pregnancy curled in a ball, crying," Raiven expresses to a concerned follower.

She continues, saying that she was "begging my mom to help me and my son."

We are heartbroken over her ordeal. And there's more.

Raiven also shared that appears to be a text message from Bear, asking for a photo of River.

Apparently, the picture that Bear shaed on his Instagram was the pic that Raiven sent to him.

Like a number of fans, Raiven suggests that she does not believe that Bear's alleged "misfiling" was an accident. Not with his attorney present.

Instead, Raiven accuses her baby daddy of reversing course the moment that people perceived him as being a deadbeat dad.

Raiven also shared a slew of what appear to be text messages, allegedly from Bear's attorney.

The language repeatedly tells her that she will lose her case, that what Raiven experienced wasn't really abuse, and more.

We're not sure of Washington's laws or legal standards for this kind of thing, but Raiven says that she has reported the attorney.

For the moment, let's focus upon hoping that River is safely out of NICU soon. This is a bad time to be living in a hospital.