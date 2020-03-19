Austin Forsyth Gushes Over Brand New Baby: I Hope She's Just Like My Wife!

As previously reported in giddy detail, Joy-Anna Duggar is pregnant with her second child.

The Counting On star made this exciting announcement over Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, providing followers with some happy news during a time when everyone could really use it.

“Yes… it’s true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again! Ahhh!!!” Joy-Anna wrote, along with a photo of herself, husband Austin Forsyth and their son, Gideon.

She added as part of this captiion:

“It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!”

The couple, already parents to two-year-old son Gideon, are especially joyous about this pregnancy because Joy-Anna suffered a miscarriage in early 2019.

She's been very open about the pain of this trauma and the concern she possessed about maybe never being a mother again.

Duggar and Forsyth previously revealed the name of the baby they lost (Annabell Elise), while mourning in public fashion on occasion and explaining what helped them get through this tragedy.

They'll never truly be over the ordeal, of course, and will always grieve this second child.

But both sides of the relationship now have something else to look forward to as well. Someone else, actually.

“I’m pretty nervous about raising a girl,” said Austin says in the video below, after he and his wife told fans the gender of their next baby.

“They are going to take a little more work than the boys," the 26-year old continued, adding:

"I feel like Gideon, he’s tough and he’ll eat anything, but I feel like a girl, we’re going to have to pamper a little bit more. But I am so excited."

That's sort of a totally sexist thing to say and think, but we'll let it slide for now.

“My heart is just going to melt as soon as I meet her,” says Joy-Anna in this same YouTube clip. “And I’m just so excited to dress her up in bows and fluffy dresses. It’s going to be fun.”

From there, Joy-Anna and Austin traded compliments, with the former saying she hopes their baby girl gets her husband’s “patience and his work ethic.”

As for Forsyth?

“If she’s just like you, she’ll be perfect,” he said. “I married the most perfect lady in the whole world, so if she’s like you, she’ll be great.”

After enduring their miscarriage last year, this is what Joy-Anna wrote to fans, along with a photo of her stillborn daughter:

“We only had her for 20 weeks, Life is fragile and precious. So thankful the Lord gave her to us for that short time! She will be in our hearts forever!”

Despite the devastating loss of Annabelle Elise, Duggar said she and her family remained hopeful.

“Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time,” she said at the time.

“Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord.”

And now that Lord has delivered another baby girl into their lives.

Pretty amazing, right?

Please join us in sending your very best wishes to Joy-Anna for a healthy pregnancy and, of course, a healthy child in August.

God bless!