Audrey Roloff Urges Everyone to Pray Amid Viral Outbreak

Audrey Roloff is doing her best to get outside these days.

But she's also doing her best to stay far away from anyone outside of her immediate family.

The Little People, Big World alum took to Instagram on Tuesday to talk to her followers about social distancing during this national state of emergency, while also doing her best to be there for them in this time of need.

"We’ve been going on prayer walks the past few days since the weather in Oregon has been so beautiful. It’s been a refreshing escape from the house," Audrey wrote to open a caption to the photo above.

As you can see, it features her and husband Jeremy out and about with their two kids, Ember and Bode.

But there's no one else around.

This is because state governments across the country are begging residents to stay at home as much as possible, considering the rapid spread of the Coronavirus.

It has been dubbed a "global pandemic" by the World Health Organization.

It has been contracted by thousands of Americans, including such huge stars as Tom Hanks, Kevin Durant and Idris Elba.

There's very little anyone can really do to help anyone else, except to simply keep their distance in order to limit the outbreak.

Audrey knows this, but she's still trying to offer whatever advice she can during these extremely trying times.

"Pray for your friends who are in the medical field, immune compromised, and elderly," she added in her caption, continuing along these lines as follows:

"⁣⁣Pray for the leaders of your country, your schools, and your churches."

This is similar the message recently shared by the Duggars.

Audrey hammered home her faithful point over and over in this caption.

Pray for protection over your family, your home, and your friends, she wrote.

Pray for discernment amidst all the decisions you are/will face.

Pray for opportunities to be the hands and feet of Jesus.

Pray for awareness as to how you can help those around you and me needs.

The ex-reality star and current podcast host, who is working on another book with her husband, concluded:

Pray for your mind and heart as you consume and endless barrage of information.

Pray before you post on social media.

Pray for opportunities to share the hope of the Gospel.

Pray about it more than you talk about it, read about it, and scroll about it.

Overall, "don't stop praying," Audrey wrote, ending with a bible verse.

if my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”⁣⁣

- 2 Chronicles 7:14

We appreciate Audrey's thoughts during this impossible period and we send her and her loved ones our best wishes.