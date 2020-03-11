Angelina Pivarnick Posts Racy Lingerie Pic, Gets Roasted By Vinny Guadagnino

Angelina Pivarnick is a married woman, and Italian-Americans in the New York Tri-State area tend to place a lot of importance on traditional family values

What do those two facts have to do with one another?

Well, it looks as though Vinny Guadagnino might be guilty of violating the Guido Code in his recent interactions with Angelina.

If you're a Jersey Shore fan, then you're probably aware that there's always been a flirtatious element to Vinny and Angelna's relationship.

That probably should have come to an end when Pivarnick married Chris Larangeira back in November.

But it didn't.

In fact, it seems that Vinny has only ramped up his online flirtations.

Last month, Angelina posted a semi-racy pic, and Vinny responded with some epic thirst.

"Damn… I really f-cked up,” he commented, obviously implying that Angelina would be with him if he so desired.

This week, Angelina posted a far more racy pic, and Vinny responded with an even douchier comment:

"Sometimes you want to be accepted for who u are and not for what people want you to be. Keep doing you," Angelina captioned the above pic.

"Yasss about time you made an onlyfans!" Vinny replied.

He's referencing a site on which adult film stars sell content to fans.

In other words, he's suggesting that Angelina looks or is behaving like a p0rn star. Classy.

Fans were quick to side with Angelina, with many pointing out that Vinny literally works as a stripper.

"I bet @vinnyguadagnino would be the first to wanna see your only fans page!" wrote one follower.

"Vinny been dying to see Angelina like this," commented another.

"Vin got the energy of all my exes," a third chimed in.

Needless to say, Instagram is very much Team Angelina these days, and for good reason.

It wasn't always this way, but Angelina has become an unexpected fan favorite in recent months, largely due to the shabby treatment she's received from her co-stars.

First, the ladies of Jersey Shore ruined Angelina's wedding by bullying her in front of her guests, now it seems that Vinny is trying to ruin her marriage with his relentless flirting.

Needless to say, it's not a good look.