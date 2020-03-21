Andy Cohen Reveals Covid-19 Diagnosis: "Everyone, Stay Home..."

Watch What Happens Live?

For Andy Cohen, it will now be watch stuff on DVR and on streaming services for awhile.

Because the popular television host and producer has been diagnosed with Coronavirus.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” the 51-year old Bravo personality said on Friday via Instagram.

Cohen emcees the talk show Watch What Happens Live and also serves as the producers on all Real Housewives franchises.

Coronavirus (technical name: Covid-19) has inflicted tens of thousands of Americans and led to over 200 deaths.

It has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization and has led to the near total shut-down of numerous cities, with outbreak forecasts remaining grim across the county.

Cohen went on to note that Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen will be going on hiatus while he recovers.

It was previously announced that the Bravo program would film without a live audience in an effort to protect against the rapidly spreading respiratory virus.

As part of his announcement, Cohen explained the rationale behind this decision, while also proviiding an update about his status.

“As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better,” he said.

“I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Earlier on Friday, Cohen told Variety he planned on filming his beloved show out of his own apartment in New York, following in the footsteps of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee... The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon... and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Thiis is what he told the publication just hours before having to change plans:

“Our show is arguably the most lo-tech show in late night in its current form. So the idea of taking it down even further a few notches is just ironic and hilarious.

'I mean, we’re the show that I still can’t believe gets a live signal out of a very small clubhouse in Soho. So we will now be from my own clubhouse in the West Village.

"My show has always been something of a little coffee klatch, party-line type show.

"And this seemed like a very natural extension of not only the show, but obviously the times that we’re in right now."

Cohen also said on Monday that he would be social distancing in his New York City apartment alongside hiis one-year old son.

“I’m not letting anyone into my home, I’m not having any friends over,” said Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show, adding:

“I’m not going anywhere. … I’m just here with the nanny and Ben and we are hunkered down. We have enough food for two weeks."

Cohen is one of several celebrities to have contracted COVID-19, including The Bachelor‘s Colton Underwood, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Daniel Dae Kim, and more.

As of Friday, there are at least 15,650 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 202 deaths from a coronavirus-related illness.

Everyone, please stay inside, stay smart and be safe out there.