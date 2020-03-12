Andrew Glennon: Cleared of Criminal Charges, Returning to Teen Mom 2

Back in July, Amber Portwood was arrested after she allegedly assaulted baby daddy Andrew Glennon with a machete.

Shockingly, Amber avoided jail time and has not been fired from her job at MTV.

That means she still has the capacity to try and ruin Andrew's life, despite the fact that the guy is singlehandedly raising her youngest child.

And Amber being Amber, you can bet she's taking full advantage of that freedom.

Over the Christmas holidays, Andrew traveled to his native California with son James in tow.

Amber objected and pressed contempt charges against Glennon, because clearly taking a child to Malibu to spend Christmas with his family should be an arrestable offense.

Portwood was reportedly outraged that James would be spending the holiday with the Glennons, even though she had zero custody or visitation rights at the time.

She became more upset when she learned that the child had been nipped by a small dog during the trip.

And so she did what any sensible parent would do -- she sicced her lawyers on the man raising her son and tried to have him locked up.

But it looks like Amber has once again been thwarted in her efforts to provide her children with the most traumatic upbringing possible.

According to an exclusive new report from The Ashley's Reality Roundup, all charges against Andrew have been dropped as of this week.

Andrew's family comes from money, and he could have responded by going nuclear in court and doing his best to strip what little visitation rights Amber currently enjoys.

But it seems that unlike his ex-fiancee, Andrew actually cares about the well-being of his child and wants him to enjoy as normal an upbringing as possible.

“Amber has been seeing James regularly,” a source told The Ashley.

“Usually she gets him about two or three times each week.”

As for the rumor that Andrew will be returning to Teen Mom 2, well -- it's true, but only in the most technical sense.

“Andrew filmed one time only and it was last year,” says The Ashley's source.

Apparently, Andrew will never appear on camera, as he literally phoned in his appearance.

In a scene featured in the above preview clip, producer Larry Mesnick gives Andrew a call and offers him the chance to tell his side of the story.

Glennon later described the experience as being "ambushed," claiming he had no advance knowledge of the call.

“To my knowledge, Andrew will only appear in one scene [this season],” the source adds.

“Now, whether they chop that scene up and put it into several episodes is anyone’s guess. But Andrew has not been consistently filming for the show, like some people seem to believe," the insider continues.

"He made it clear that he and James are done with Teen Mom because he does not think [the producers] have his or James’ best interest at heart.”

Whoa. Andrew thinks the Teen Mom franchise might have a negative effect on children and families?

Does he have any basis for that theory? Ya know, other than the fact that Teen Mom has negatively affected the lives of every family who has appeared on camera?