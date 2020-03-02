Amy Roloff Reveals Wedding Plans; Might She Elope?!?

Amy Roloff has opened up in more detail about her upcoming wedding to Chris Marek.

In a Facebook Live Q&A with a number of curious fans, the Little People, Big World star revealed more than ever before about her plans to become a married woman for the second time.

As previously stated, Amy has pushed back her wedding date.

She and Marek had initially talked about getting married some time this year, but both sides now say they won't exchange vows until 2021, a point Amy reiterated in the aforementioned online chat.

“Chris and I are planning to get married in 2021,” the reality star told fans. “We haven’t set a date yet. We’ll work on that later in the year.”

Why the postponement?

“I think there’s just so much going on,” the mother of four explained, prior to outlining some specifics:

“Getting settled into the new house, projects in the new house, and everything like that.”

Prior to this Q&A, Amy had been keeping fans updated about her move, admitting that certian parts have been rough -- but also expressing gratitude that she has Chris by her side throughout the major life change.

The couple really does seem in love.

And, on the topic of their impending nuptials, Amy clarified that they were focused on sharing this love with as many friends and family members as possible.

In other words: No elopement.

“I’m much more of a traditional person … I want the wedding and the reception,” she said on Facebook last week. “I would like to share that experience with [Chris].”

Good. Because we want to see the photos!

Elsewhere, Amy was asked about her planned attire for the romantic occasion.

“Yes, I will wear a wedding dress,” she replied, but made a note that “it may not be white.”

Amy, as you very likely know by now, split from husband Matt Roloff in 2016.

They were married for over 27 years and share four children and have kept working side-by-side ever since their divorce.

However, some major changes are in store on Little People, Big World this season.

Amy tears up multiple times in the above promo, but she at least does so on the shoulder of her fiance.

Wrote Roloff about Marek in honor of Valentine's Day this year:

He makes me laugh, my heart pitter patters when I’m with him-think of him, I’m stronger, he keeps me on my toes, he loves me, helps me be a better me, enjoy just hanging out with him and of course, there’s love.

I love this man. He loves me.