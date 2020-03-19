Amanda Bynes Checks Into Rehab Following Pregnancy Announcement

Back in February, Amanda Bynes announced her engagement to Paul Michael, a man she met during her latest stint in rehab.

Shortly thereafter, Bynes and Michael broke up, only to announce a few days later that they had reconciled and were still planning to marry.

One week later, Amanda announced that she's pregnant with her first child.

Needless to say, it's been a whirlwind couple of months for the troubled actress.

And not surprisingly, it seems all those ups and downs have exacted a serious psychological toll.

According to a new report from People magazine, a lawyer for Bynes has revealed that the pregnant star has checked into a mental health treatment facility.

“Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false,” attorney David Esquibias said in a statement released Thursday morning.

“We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease so Amanda can focus on getting better.”

From there, Esquibias stressed that Bynes “is seeking treatment for ongoing mental health issues," and not drug or alcohol addiction, as several media outlets have claimed.

Bynes has been in and out of care facilities for much of the past year.

In June, a friend confirmed to People that the actress left treatment to receive her degree in fashion design in person -- but immediately after the graduation ceremony, she returned to the facility where she had been residing.

“Amanda is still inpatient in a mental health facility,” the source said at the time.

“She was able to get an outing pass for a few hours for the special occasion so she could walk with the other students," the insider added.

"But she left a little early and was back at the facility at the end of the graduation.”

Bynes has been admirably candid about her mental health and addiction struggles in recent years.

In 2018, the former child star revealed that she relied on a cocktail of Adderall and other drugs to keep her trim and energized at the height of her fame.

Insiders say Bynes has now been sober for over a year.

We wish her all the best with her continued recovery.