Wendy Williams Jokes About Amie Harwick's Death, Is the Literal Worst

There really should be no counter-argument at this point.

There should be no room for debate or disagreement.

However, in case you somehow weren't aware before, hopefully we can now come together and decree the following...

Wendy Williams is the actual worst.

Over the past few weeks, this terrible talk show host and even worse human being has apologized for making a homophobic remark and also for mocking those with a cleft palate.

These incidents followed several other examples on her program during which Williams would simply trash and judge anyone in the news because that's the only way she knows to get attention.

Seriously, she sucks.

Just consider this latest reason why:

On Monday, just two days after Drew Carey‘s ex-fiancée, Amie Harwick, died after falling from balcony following an alleged attack from her ex-boyfriend, Williams addressed the incident on her awful series.

First, Williams told the audience that Harwick was “killed not by Drew.”

Then, the segment quickly turned truly sour when Williams said, “Come on down!” -- the famous phrase Carey uses on game show The Price Is Right.

Yes, just to reiterate and emphasize:

Wendy Williams quipped that a 38-year old woman who was likely murdered by her ex-boyfriend had "come on top" from the balcony that killed her.

Williams even tilted her head from looking upward down to the floor, seemingly referencing Harwick’s fall, after making her disgusting joke.

In response, thankfully, the crowd remained quiet as Williams awkwardly continued the conversation after cracking wise in this inappropriate manner.

For those unaware, Harwick had become a well-known sex therapist in Hollywood.

She died -- from blunt force injuries to her head and torso, Los Angeles County coroner officials said Tuesday-- after a fall from a balcony, which reportedly resulted from some sort of confrontation with ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse.

He has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

And no one on social media can believe Williams went there.

Tweeted on user:

“I KNOW #WendyWilliams did NOT just make a ‘come down’ joke about Drew Carey’s ex-fiancée getting killed by being thrown off of a third floor balcony!!! Somebody tell me I heard that wrong, please… but the audience is stone-cold quiet."

She really did, you guys.

Said Carey shortly after this awful news went viral:

“[Amie] was positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist.

"I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation."

He and Harwick got engaged in January 2018 and then broke up in November 2018.

We send our condolences to the family members and loved ones of Amie Harwick.

And also to anyone who stiill believe Wendy Williams was a good person.

She's not.