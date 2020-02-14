Wendy Williams Apologizes for Horribly Homophobic Remark

Wendy Williams is, once again, very sorry for being an awful, judgmental, attention-starved person who will say anything and everything in order to create headlines.

Following a mea culpa Williams issued after she mocked Joaquin Phoenix for having a cleft palate, the talk show host has now come out and issued a new apology.

For saying something very offensive about gay people.

The backlash against Williams started almost immediately after the annoying star ran a segment about Galentine's Day in which she went off on gay men planning to celebrate the unofficial holiday.

Why?

Because she felt it was a women-only occasion.

"I don’t care if you’re gay," Williams said on air, bringing up periods for some reason and adding:

"You don’t get a [menstruation] every 28 days ... you can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through."

We're not sure what having a period has to do with celebrating Valentine's Day with your friends -- but Williams wasn't even finished.

Continuing to address gay men, the host added:

"And stop wearing our skirts and our heels," before suggesting women "don't have anything for themselves anymore" and saying:

"Looky here now, gay men, you’ll never be the women that we are. No matter how gay.”

Yes, it's true. This was the one thing women had for themselves... Galentine's Day.

Upon reflection, and upon reading her mentions on Twitter probably, Williams broke down on video and rattled on about the big mistake she made in saying this nonsense.

“I’m 55 years old and maybe I sounded like your auntie, your mother, your big sister or somebody out of touch,” Williams said in her apology video, adding:

“I’m not out of touch except for perhaps yesterday by saying what I said. I deeply apologize and I deeply appreciate the support that I get from the community. I will do better.”

Welp. She couldn't do much worse.

Prior to this latest controversy, a petition was passed around the Internet that called for Williams to be fired.

It was started in response to the aforementioned cleft palate remark and it concluded as follows:

"What I am saying is that she is a disgusting human being and in my opinion, if Don Cherry got fired for saying 'you people' than she should be banned from daytime TV."

Does anyone out there care to defend this insensitive monster?