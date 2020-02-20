Vinny Guadagnino to Angelina Pivarnick: I Don't Care If You're Married! We Should Bang Again!

The relationship between Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick offers one of the more complex dynamics within the Jersey Shore family.

Despite Vin's denials, they almost certainly hooked up in the past, and they've had a weird love/hate thing going on for years.

The situation is made all the stranger by the fact that Pivarnick is now married -- but Vinny seems to be hung up on the possibility that they'll hook up again.

And for some reason, he's been expressing this desire in public forums.

Angelina posted the photo below earlier this week.

“Dreaming of how things will be soon,” she captioned the pic.

If you've ever lived in a cold part of the country, you know that this isn't an unusual thing to post.

People tend to pay tribute to their faded tans this time of year. It's a thing.

Despite the commonplace nature of the post, Vin apparently took it as an invitation to act like a creepy douche.

"Damn… I really f-cked up,” he commented.

That's either an attempted flirtation or a sarcastic insult.

The latter isn't cool under any circumstances, and the former is wildly inappropriate considering Angelina is newly married.

Thankfully, he husband was quick to call Vinny out.

"Dam(sic) bro, I know we Eskibros and all,” wrote Chris Larangeira, “but you’re becoming a stage 5 clinger.”

"Eskimo brothers" -- or "Eskibros," in this case -- is a gross term for two men who have had sex with the same woman at different times.

So it sounds like Angelina has an unfortunate habit of inviting creepy losers into her life,.

Vinny is one of the most well-liked members of the Shore cast, but he badly misread the room on this one.

"You've turned from my favorite to a creep," one fan remarked.

you’ve said this on more than one insta photo now ! Are you joking or being serious ??” another chimed in.

The whole mess comes on the heels of another ugly situation in which Angelina was victimized by more popular cast members.

At her wedding back in November, the female Shore stars decided to roast Angelina in front of her family and friends.

And this was no good-natured ribbing, either.

Snooki, JWoww and company called Angelina "trash" and "a dump" in an extended trash-talking session that left the bride running from the room crying.

The backlash was so severe that it reportedly contributed to Snooki's decision to retire from Jersey Shore.

Historically, Angelina has been one of the least-popular guidettes -- sort of the George Costanza of the group.

But as the cast creeps up on 40, fans are understandably less amused by the bullying Pivarnick continues to endure from her castmates.

It would be wise for the Angelina's co-stars to take a page from Mike Sorrentino's book and do some immediate growing up before their actions permanenty impact their reputations.